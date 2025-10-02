403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Greek Trade Unions Call for Protection of Global Sumud Flotilla
(MENAFN) Greek trade unions voiced strong support on Wednesday for the Global Sumud Flotilla, which is currently en route to Gaza despite warnings of potential Israeli military action.
A coalition of 76 unions and workers’ groups released a joint appeal insisting on the flotilla’s safe passage and cautioning that any assault by Israel could ignite widespread protests throughout Greece.
In their statement, the unions underscored the urgent need to "immediately end the blockade and what they described as the 'genocide' in Gaza."
They further warned that the Israeli government "must not even contemplate endangering those on board" and stressed that "any attack, no matter how small, would prompt mass protests."
The unions called on the Greek authorities to take all necessary steps to safeguard the flotilla, emphasizing it is a peaceful mission fully compliant with international law.
Moreover, they urged the imposition of sanctions against Israel, including an arms embargo and the suspension of commercial, military, and political relations, aligning with directives from the United Nations and the International Court of Justice.
The Global Sumud Flotilla, a multinational humanitarian initiative delivering aid to Gaza, recently reported it is now less than 90 nautical miles (166 kilometers) from the Israel-enforced blockade.
This mission includes activists, politicians, and volunteers from a variety of countries united in their humanitarian effort.
A coalition of 76 unions and workers’ groups released a joint appeal insisting on the flotilla’s safe passage and cautioning that any assault by Israel could ignite widespread protests throughout Greece.
In their statement, the unions underscored the urgent need to "immediately end the blockade and what they described as the 'genocide' in Gaza."
They further warned that the Israeli government "must not even contemplate endangering those on board" and stressed that "any attack, no matter how small, would prompt mass protests."
The unions called on the Greek authorities to take all necessary steps to safeguard the flotilla, emphasizing it is a peaceful mission fully compliant with international law.
Moreover, they urged the imposition of sanctions against Israel, including an arms embargo and the suspension of commercial, military, and political relations, aligning with directives from the United Nations and the International Court of Justice.
The Global Sumud Flotilla, a multinational humanitarian initiative delivering aid to Gaza, recently reported it is now less than 90 nautical miles (166 kilometers) from the Israel-enforced blockade.
This mission includes activists, politicians, and volunteers from a variety of countries united in their humanitarian effort.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment