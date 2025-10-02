403
US Senator Urges Trump to Use Influence to Protect Sumud Flotilla
(MENAFN) US Senator Ed Markey on Wednesday urged President Donald Trump to take diplomatic action to guarantee the safety of the Global Sumud Flotilla, a convoy of civilian ships delivering humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip.
"Trump should use his relationship with (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu to protect the Global Sumud Flotilla," Markey stated on the US social media platform X.
His comments followed Israel’s interception of the vessels as they neared the blockaded Palestinian territory.
"These are peaceful civilian vessels bringing humanitarian aid to Gaza. Americans are on board, including from Massachusetts. We must resolve this crisis peacefully," Markey added.
The flotilla, carrying mostly humanitarian aid and medical provisions, departed at the end of August and was anticipated to arrive at Gaza’s coastline by Thursday morning under usual conditions.
This event represented the first instance in many years where over 50 ships sailed together toward Gaza, with 532 civilian activists from more than 45 countries journeying to the enclave, home to 2.4 million Palestinians, which has been under an Israeli blockade for nearly 18 years.
Israel further intensified the blockade on March 2 by sealing all border crossings and halting the delivery of food, medicine, and aid, driving Gaza toward famine even as aid trucks accumulated at the borders.
The government in Tel Aviv has consistently warned the flotilla to retreat from its naval blockade of the Gaza Strip and alter its route.
