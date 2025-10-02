Tbcasoft And Octopus Cards Launch Scalable Cross-Border QR Payments Via The HIVEX Network

EINPresswire/ -- TBCASoft , the U.S.-based on-chain finance innovator and the creator of the HIVEX ️ Network, in partnership with Octopus Cards Limited, Hong Kong’s most recognized stored-value payment provider, successfully launched a strategic collaboration that is enabling scalable cross-border QR code payments for millions of Hong Kong travelers.

Through this partnership, Octopus is now integrated with HIVEX, the leading next-generation international mobile payment network. Starting October 2, 2025, more than 5 million Octopus users can make seamless payments at millions of PayPay merchants in Japan, making travel more convenient and cashless than ever before.

The HIVEX Network applies advanced cross-border clearing technology to enable sovereign, interoperable, and secure cross-border payments – ensuring FX transparency, regulatory compliance, and robust data protection across jurisdictions. This architecture eliminates the friction typically associated with fragmented mobile wallet ecosystems, offering Octopus users a familiar, trusted, and cost-effective way to pay abroad.

“This collaboration with Octopus is a defining milestone in the evolution of HIVEX as the global infrastructure layer for mobile payments,” said Ling Wu, Founder and CEO of TBCASoft. “We are not just connecting wallets and businesses. We have reshaped the future of digital finance with a multi-party framework that ensures scalability, interoperability, and sovereignty at every level. Octopus is a household name with deep consumer trust, and we are excited to extend their capabilities beyond Hong Kong through HIVEX.”

“Hong Kongers are accustomed to Octopus’ fast, safe and convenient payment experience. As we expand our international presence, we are excited to work with partners such as TBCASoft to make cross-border payments simpler and smarter for our customers,” said Tim Ying, CEO of Octopus. “Through this partnership, our customers can enjoy the same seamless payment experience abroad, backed by our partner’s extensive infrastructure and network.”

This milestone further establishes TBCASoft and the HIVEX Network as the global enabler of mobile wallet interoperability, aligning the interests of banks, e-wallets, merchants, and users under a harmonized framework. The addition of Octopus also expands HIVEX’s rapidly growing footprint in Asia, accelerating the shift toward an open, borderless mobile payments future.

About TBCASoft / HIVEX Network

TBCASoft is a fintech innovation company headquartered in Silicon Valley, dedicated to advancing secure next-generation payment infrastructure. Its flagship platform, the HIVEX Network, and its QR Bridging®️ technology are international mobile payment solutions designed to enable seamless interoperability between cross-border QR and NFC payment networks. The HIVEX Network ensures transparent exchange rates, regulatory compliance, and enhanced protection of data security and national data sovereignty, allowing digital wallets to scale globally with trust and efficiency.

About Octopus Cards

Octopus Cards Limited is a pioneer in smart card and mobile payment technology in Hong Kong, offering a widely adopted stored-value platform used by millions of consumers for transport, retail, and digital services.