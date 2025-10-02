Confluent And Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Partner For Real-Time Intelligence

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Confluent, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFLT), the data streaming pioneer, today announced a new multi-year partnership with the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls (VCARB) Formula 1 team.

From this weekend at the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, the VCARB 02 will hit the track with Confluent's logo on its halo and upper sidepods. This marks a partnership that will bring Confluent's industry leading data streaming platform to the high-stakes world of Formula 1, giving VCARB the real-time intelligence needed to make faster, smarter decisions on and off the track.

Formula 1 is one of the most advanced proving grounds for technology in the world. Every decision, from the split-second calls on race day to the design and development of next-generation cars, depends on data. Each car generates more than a million data points every second, from tire performance, and aerodynamic forces to car handling characteristics and driver performance. With Confluent, VCARB can set this data in motion across its entire operation, creating a central nervous system that connects car, pit wall, and factory. These insights not only decide the outcome of a race but also accelerate engineering cycles and streamline logistics.

“In Formula 1, winning isn't just about the car; it's about the data flowing through every part of the team,” said Jay Kreps, CEO and co-founder of Confluent.“This partnership with VCARB shows what's possible when real-time data streaming becomes as central to racing as the engine itself. Every lap generates insights that fuel human decision-making today and train the AI and machine learning models that will shape tomorrow's cars and race strategies. We're thrilled to be innovating at that speed together.”

For VCARB, data is as important as fuel. The team relies on streams of telemetry and simulation data to guide every element of race-day strategy and year-round performance development.

“Every lap teaches us something new, and the faster we can learn, the better we get,” said Tim Goss, Chief Technical Officer of VCARB.“With Confluent, data becomes a competitive edge that not only helps us make smarter decisions during a race but also guides post-race analysis and even car design. Together, these insights help us close the gap to the front of the grid.”

This partnership positions Formula 1, where the relentless pressure of competition tests real-time data infrastructure at its highest limits, as a living lab for Confluent's technology. It's also about creating a continuous loop of learning and improvement in which every data point from the track informs smarter engineering decisions, more efficient logistics, and new ways of engaging fans. United by a challenger ethos of defying convention, innovating with speed, and rewriting what's possible, Confluent and VCARB aim to show that real-time data is vital not just in racing but in every business striving for a competitive edge.