Alef Education Triumphs At MEIRA Annual Conference 2025, Winning Best Digital Annual Report 2024 And Best Annual Report, Post IPO

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Alef Education, a UAE-based global leader in education technology and the first EdTech company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), has been recognized with two prestigious awards – the Best Digital 2024 Annual Report – Mid-Cap Companies Award and the Best Annual Report, Post IPO at the 2025 MEIRA Annual Conference, held in Oman on 24-25 September. Through this achievement, Alef Education is setting new standards for financial reporting among public education companies, reflecting its commitment to transparency, innovation, and excellence.

Alef Education's first ever annual report, the 2024 Digital Integrated Annual Report, themed 'Learning without Limits with AI-driven education,' impressed the jury with its innovative and interactive design. By combining cutting-edge technology with compelling storytelling, the company has set a new standard for digital-first reporting in the region.

The report highlighted an exceptional year for the company since its listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), combining transparent performance with a long-term vision. It further reflected Alef Education's culture of continuous development and its belief that education is a driver of positive social change. Featuring messages from the Chairman and the CEO, along with key sustainability and financial performance indicators and growth strategies, the report provided investors and readers with a comprehensive view of the company's purpose, achievements, and progress.

Amit Choudhary, Chief Financial Officer of Alef Education, who received the award on behalf of the company, said:“These two awards are a testament to Alef Education's philosophy of innovation and openness. Through our digital first integrated report and our 1-Year Post-IPO Annual Report, we aimed to not only share our achievements but also create an engaging, transparent, and accessible platform for our stakeholders. We are honored to receive this recognition, as it motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in education and corporate reporting, ensuring that we consistently deliver value and impact for our stakeholders and the communities we serve.”

The Digital Integrated Annual report features a bilingual Arabic/English toggle, interactive charts and filters, a mobile-optimized responsive layout, vibrant animations, and case studies showcasing Alef Education's impact in UAE schools. It also incorporates an AI-powered assistant, enabling users to receive real-time responses, further enhancing accessibility and engagement.

The Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) Annual Conference is the region's largest gathering of its kind, bringing together listed firms, international corporates, investors, research analysts, advisors, and regulatory representatives. The platform celebrates excellence in investor relations while advancing dialogue on market challenges, best practices, and the importance of transparency and corporate governance.