Intersec Saudi Arabia 2025 Officially Opens

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Prince Dr. Abdulaziz Bin Mohammed Bin Ayyaf Al Muqrin, Private Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Vice Minister of Interior, officially opened the 7th edition of Intersec Saudi Arabia today

Held at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC) until 1 October, the event is expected to draw 27,000 visitors

Intersec Saudi Arabia is the Kingdom's largest platform for security, safety and fire protection innovation, uniting experts and industry leaders from around the world

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Intersec Saudi Arabia, the premier platform for security, safety and fire protection in the Kingdom, was officially opened today by Prince Dr. Abdulaziz Bin Mohammed Bin Ayyaf Al Muqrin, Private Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Vice Minister of Interior.

Taking place until 1 October at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC), this year marks the event's strongest edition to date, with more than 380 exhibitors from over 36 countries showcasing their solutions, and 27,000 visitors expected to attend.

Intersec Saudi Arabia is held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Interior, and in association with the General Directorate of Civil Defense.

During the official opening tour of Intersec Saudi Arabia, Prince Dr. Abdulaziz Bin Mohammed Bin Ayyaf Al Muqrin toured the exhibition show floor while highlighting the importance of the event in driving international collaboration across the security, safety and fire protection industries.

Bilal Al Barmawi, CEO and Founder of 1st Arabia Trade Shows & Conferences, said:“Intersec Saudi Arabia focuses specifically on the needs of the Kingdom, bringing together global innovators, government leaders and industry pioneers to strengthen national resilience, enabling future growth and prosperity.”

Running alongside the exhibition are two flagship conferences, the Fire Protection and Technology Summit and the Future Security Summit, powered by ASIS International – Dharan Chapter.

The Fire Protection Summit opened today with a keynote speech from Saudi Civil Defense, setting the stage for three days of in-depth discussions on the future of fire safety.

Several speakers at the summit shared valuable insights on international best practices. Among them was Matt Sutcliffe, Assistant Chief Fire Officer. Humberside Fire and Rescue Service, who discussed 'Human Vulnerability and Emerging Risks: Why Fire Protection Must Keep Pace With AI Advancements' and Phil Garrigan, Chair of the UK's National Fire Chiefs Council, who underscored the importance of effective collaboration between police, fire and ambulance services in managing emergencies.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) was a key topic today at the Future Security Summit, where Bader W. Alkhaldi, Director of Cybersecurity Protection Department, Aramco conducted a keynote speech on 'Securing AI: Building a Resilient and Sovereign AI Ecosystem.'

Justin Vaughan, Director – Public Safety Technology, PwC Middle East, discussed“Unlocking potential of next generation Border & Maritime Command Centres” at the Future Security Summit today, exploring how next-generation technologies, including advanced sensors, AI, and autonomous systems, are redefining border protection. During the session, Vaughan offered real-world insights into how governments can modernise border operations, integrate digital capabilities and build resilience against emerging threats.

Commenting on the conference programme, Riham Sedik, Exhibition Director – Intersec Saudi Arabia at Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said:“The Future Security Summit and the Fire Protection and Technology Summit bring together leading voices from across the world to exchange knowledge and address the most pressing challenges in fire protection and security. From AI-driven innovation to cross-sector collaboration, the discussions at Intersec Saudi Arabia reflect both Saudi Arabia's priorities and the global momentum toward safer and more resilient communities.”

Tomorrow, Intersec Saudi Arabia will host a full-day programme in association with global non-profit organisation, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). This groundbreaking collaboration will deliver a series of panel discussions and presentations which offer unparalleled expertise in fire protection. Key topics on the agenda include electric vehicle fire risks and lithium-ion battery safety, fire safety, emergency response, and the path from code compliance to code equivalency.

Intersec Saudi Arabia will be held in Halls 1-7 at RICEC and a purpose-built outdoor area. The event comprises five product sectors, which include Commercial & Perimeter Security, Homeland Security & Policing, Fire & Rescue, Safety & Health and Cybersecurity.

Intersec Saudi Arabia is organised by 1st Arabia, licensed by Messe Frankfurt.

About Intersec Saudi Arabia:

Intersec Saudi Arabia, licensed by Messe Frankfurt GmbH, is a world-leading emergency services, security, and safety event that will take place from 29 September to 1 October 2025 at Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center. This will be the 7th edition of Intersec Saudi Arabia as the leading exhibition dedicated to the safety, security & fire industry in the Kingdom.

About 1st Arabia:

1st Arabia Tradeshows & Conferences is a leading exhibition & conference organizer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Headquartered in Riyadh, 1st Arabia has regional offices in Jordan and is set to expand its operations in more countries regionally. 1st Arabia organizes top international trade exhibitions and conferences that provide unparalleled networking and business opportunities for companies looking to excel and grow within the Kingdom. Apart from conducting quality and high profile B2B trade fairs, country specific shows, corporate events, conferences, events management and festivals, 1st Arabia also provides a complete marketing tool and exhibition solutions to their valued clients. 1st Arabia is the only MICE organization in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia who is a member of the International Organizations like IAEE, ICCA, MPI PCMA, SISO and, UFI.