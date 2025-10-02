403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
National Basketball Association (NBA) and Amazon Web Services (AWS) announce new multi-year partnership to power the next era of basketball innovation
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) The National Basketball Association (NBA) () and Amazon Web Services (AWS) today announced ( a multi-year partnership to power the leagu’’s next generation of innovation as AWS will become the Official Cloud and Cloud AI Partner of the NBA and its affiliate leagues, including the WNBA, NBA G League, Basketball Africa League and NBA Take-Two Med a.
As part of the partnership, the NBA and AWS will launch NBA Inside the Game powered by AWS, a new basketball intelligence platform that will turn billions of data points into compelling insights and interactive experiences, reimagining how fans engage with the game of basketball worldw de.
Built o’ AWS’s industry-leading AI infrastructure, the platform will introduce a suite of features that enhance live broadcasts and elevate fan experiences across the NBA App, NBA.com, and the league’s social channel .
“Partnering with AWS provides us with an opportunity to elevate the live game experience through innovation and offer fans a deeper understanding of the game of basketball for years to ”ome,” said NBA Executive Vice President and Head of Media Operations and Technology Ken DeGe“naro. “AWS has a proven track record of delivering unique statistical insights and offering transformative experiences that will resonate with NBA fans around t” world.”
Together, we’re delivering technology that not only enhances live broadcasts and digital platforms, but also transforms how players, coaches, and fans understand basketball."
AI-Powered Advanced Stats
Th’ NBA will leverage AWS’s AI capabilities to provide fans with live stats and comprehensive analytics during games. This new advanced statistics p’atform processes the NBA’s player tracking data, which analyzes the movements of 29 data points per player using machine learning and AI to contextualize in-game developments and generate real-time insights. Fans can deepen their understanding of the game by accessing new statistics via the NBA App, NBAand during live NBA games, including duri g NBA on Prime broadcasts.
Throughout the 2025-26 season, the NBA and AWS will introduce new AI-powered stats that capture aspects of basketball performance that have not been measure reviously, starting with:
• Defensive Box Score’ Reimagining Basketball’s Fundamental Metric Defensive Box Score quantifies individual defensive contributions that traditional statistics cannot measure. AI algorithms detect which defender is responsible for each offensive player in real-time. Once the primary defender is determined, the traditional box score can now be enhanced by identifying the defender at the time each stat was recorded. Additional new metrics like ball pressure, double teams and defensive switches can now be viewed and tallied as well.
Shot Difficulty: The Science of Sho ting
Shot Difficulty transcends traditional make-or-miss statistics to evaluate every aspect of each shot attempt. The difficulty of attempted shots will be quantified with new stats such as Expected Field Goal % which takes into account various factors such as the shooter's orientation and setup, defensive contest details related to pressure, interference, and each ’layer’s positioning on the court. This new statistic gives fans a deeper appreciation for the skill and strategy behind every scoring tempt.
• Gravity: Quantifying the Inv sible Impact
Gravity showcases what coaches and analysts have obser–ed for years – how certain players create advantages for teammates simply by being on the court, even without touching the ball. This new stat measures the level of attention a player receives from the defense, including ’ow closely they’re guarded with or without the ball, to quantify the amount of space they create for their teammates. This revolutionary system processes optical tracking data 60 times per second, using custom neural networks to analyze how defenders react to specific players, while factoring in real-time game context an historical data.
Transforming Basketball Intelligence
NBA Inside the Game powered by AWS will also feature a first-of-its-kin“ technology ”alled “Play Finder,” which uses AI to analyze and understand player movements ac oss thousands of games. Utilizing AWS servic s such as Amazon Bedrock ( and Amazon SageMaker (, the feature will enable instant search and retrieval of similar plays, laying the foundation for future generative AI integrations buil on player tracking data. Play Finder will help fans and broadcasters learn common offensive strategies and explore deeper insights by combining play resul s with advanced analytics.
A real-time alert system within Play Finder will enable commentators to instantly provide historical context and strategic insights, making every live game more engaging, educational, and insightful for viewers. NBA teams will have direct access to the ML models powering Play Finder to improve their front office and coaching workflows.
Future iterations of Play Finder will allow fans to explore basketball strategy with unprecedented depth on the NBA App
Global Fan Engagement
The NBA App, NBAand NBA League Pass, delivering year-round NBA coverage and programming to fans around the world, will run on AWS. Through this partnership with AWS, the NBA will accelerate basketb’ll’s growth worldwide by offering fans new and unique opportunities to understand team strategy and the concepts that lead to execution on the court. Additionally, the NBA and AWS will deliver in-language content and personalized experiences to fans across platfo ms.
As part of the partnership, the NBA and AWS will launch NBA Inside the Game powered by AWS, a new basketball intelligence platform that will turn billions of data points into compelling insights and interactive experiences, reimagining how fans engage with the game of basketball worldw de.
Built o’ AWS’s industry-leading AI infrastructure, the platform will introduce a suite of features that enhance live broadcasts and elevate fan experiences across the NBA App, NBA.com, and the league’s social channel .
“Partnering with AWS provides us with an opportunity to elevate the live game experience through innovation and offer fans a deeper understanding of the game of basketball for years to ”ome,” said NBA Executive Vice President and Head of Media Operations and Technology Ken DeGe“naro. “AWS has a proven track record of delivering unique statistical insights and offering transformative experiences that will resonate with NBA fans around t” world.”
Together, we’re delivering technology that not only enhances live broadcasts and digital platforms, but also transforms how players, coaches, and fans understand basketball."
AI-Powered Advanced Stats
Th’ NBA will leverage AWS’s AI capabilities to provide fans with live stats and comprehensive analytics during games. This new advanced statistics p’atform processes the NBA’s player tracking data, which analyzes the movements of 29 data points per player using machine learning and AI to contextualize in-game developments and generate real-time insights. Fans can deepen their understanding of the game by accessing new statistics via the NBA App, NBAand during live NBA games, including duri g NBA on Prime broadcasts.
Throughout the 2025-26 season, the NBA and AWS will introduce new AI-powered stats that capture aspects of basketball performance that have not been measure reviously, starting with:
• Defensive Box Score’ Reimagining Basketball’s Fundamental Metric Defensive Box Score quantifies individual defensive contributions that traditional statistics cannot measure. AI algorithms detect which defender is responsible for each offensive player in real-time. Once the primary defender is determined, the traditional box score can now be enhanced by identifying the defender at the time each stat was recorded. Additional new metrics like ball pressure, double teams and defensive switches can now be viewed and tallied as well.
Shot Difficulty: The Science of Sho ting
Shot Difficulty transcends traditional make-or-miss statistics to evaluate every aspect of each shot attempt. The difficulty of attempted shots will be quantified with new stats such as Expected Field Goal % which takes into account various factors such as the shooter's orientation and setup, defensive contest details related to pressure, interference, and each ’layer’s positioning on the court. This new statistic gives fans a deeper appreciation for the skill and strategy behind every scoring tempt.
• Gravity: Quantifying the Inv sible Impact
Gravity showcases what coaches and analysts have obser–ed for years – how certain players create advantages for teammates simply by being on the court, even without touching the ball. This new stat measures the level of attention a player receives from the defense, including ’ow closely they’re guarded with or without the ball, to quantify the amount of space they create for their teammates. This revolutionary system processes optical tracking data 60 times per second, using custom neural networks to analyze how defenders react to specific players, while factoring in real-time game context an historical data.
Transforming Basketball Intelligence
NBA Inside the Game powered by AWS will also feature a first-of-its-kin“ technology ”alled “Play Finder,” which uses AI to analyze and understand player movements ac oss thousands of games. Utilizing AWS servic s such as Amazon Bedrock ( and Amazon SageMaker (, the feature will enable instant search and retrieval of similar plays, laying the foundation for future generative AI integrations buil on player tracking data. Play Finder will help fans and broadcasters learn common offensive strategies and explore deeper insights by combining play resul s with advanced analytics.
A real-time alert system within Play Finder will enable commentators to instantly provide historical context and strategic insights, making every live game more engaging, educational, and insightful for viewers. NBA teams will have direct access to the ML models powering Play Finder to improve their front office and coaching workflows.
Future iterations of Play Finder will allow fans to explore basketball strategy with unprecedented depth on the NBA App
Global Fan Engagement
The NBA App, NBAand NBA League Pass, delivering year-round NBA coverage and programming to fans around the world, will run on AWS. Through this partnership with AWS, the NBA will accelerate basketb’ll’s growth worldwide by offering fans new and unique opportunities to understand team strategy and the concepts that lead to execution on the court. Additionally, the NBA and AWS will deliver in-language content and personalized experiences to fans across platfo ms.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment