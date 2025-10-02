Visit Qatar Launches 'Qatar Through Your Lens' Competition For Content Creators

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Visit Qatar has announced the launch of Qatar Through Your Lens, an exclusive content creation competition designed to showcase the nation's culture, lifestyle, and experiences through the creativity of local content creators. Open to locals and residents, the competition runs from October 1until December 15, 2025, with winners set to be revealed in first week of January 2026.

Participants are invited to submit either a short video (30–60 seconds) or a photo that highlights Qatar's unique character and the submission should not be edited by any AI tool. Submissions must be posted on Instagram with the hashtags #QatarThroughYourLens and #ViewQatar, while also tagging the official Visit Qatar account.

Each participant can submit multiple entries, provided they are original, culturally appropriate, and aligned with one of the competition's key themes: Qatar by Night, Beach & Coastal, Arts, Culture & Heritage, Sports Events, or Culinary.



Commenting on the launch, PR and Communications Director at Visit Qatar Jassim Al Mahmoud, said:“This initiative celebrates the creativity of our community and empowers individuals to share authentic perspectives of Qatar. By capturing the nation's beauty, heritage, and modern vibrancy through their own lens, participants will help us inspire wider audiences while nurturing homegrown talent.”

Winners will be recognised across two categories, video and photo, with substantial cash prizes in total QR375,000. In the video category, first place will receive QR100,000, second place QR50,000, third place QR30,000, fourth place QR20,000, fifth place QR10,000 and winners from sixth place till tenth place will secure QR3000 vouchers worth QR15,000.

In the photo category, first place will be awarded QR60,000, second place QR40,000, third place QR20,000, fourth place QR10,000, fifth QR5000 and sixth place till tenth place will be given vouchers worth QR15,000 – QR3000 each.

Beyond the cash prizes, participants stand to gain additional rewards including high-end content creation tools such as GoPros, iPhones, and smartwatches; all-expenses-paid staycations; exclusive invitations to Visit Qatar events; formal recognition at an awards ceremony; and opportunities for future collaborations with Visit Qatar.

Entries will be reviewed by a panel including Visit Qatar and Qatar-based film and creative professionals, with judging criteria focused on Creativity & originality, Visual and technical quality, Storytelling and emotional impact, relevance to the chosen theme and influential photo/video caption reflection the creative.

