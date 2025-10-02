Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Argentina's Copper Moment: Why Glencore Is Betting Big-And Why It Matters


2025-10-02 01:10:58
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Glencore is reshaping its copper future around Argentina. The Swiss group plans to advance two major projects-El Pachón in San Juan and MARA (Agua Rica–Alumbrera) in Catamarca-to meet tightening demand from power grids, electric vehicles, and data centers over the next decade.

The numbers are straightforward. Glencore has applied to place both assets under Argentina's Large Investment Incentive Regime (RIGI).

The plan calls for about $9.5 billion for El Pachón and roughly $4–4.5 billion for MARA, with total spending likely above $15 billion across the full build-out. If national and provincial approvals move on schedule, MARA could enter production around 2031 and El Pachón in 2033.

The story behind the story mixes corporate urgency with national economics. Investors have pressed Glencore over weak copper output and strategy.

Adding long-life Andean supply-alongside Chile and Peru-offers a reset with clear expansion options once the plants are running. For Argentina , the stakes are jobs, supplier growth, and a future stream of dollar-earning exports.



RIGI is the flagship policy designed to de-risk big projects through tax and customs stability. A recent precedent, Los Azules in San Juan, secured RIGI approval and attracted interest from development lenders, showing the pathway Glencore may use to finance construction.
Argentina's Copper Projects Poised to Boost Global Supply
Execution and scale are the differentiators. MARA links a modern orebody to Alumbrera's existing infrastructure, lowering start-up risk. El Pachón is a large copper-molybdenum system in the high Andes with by-product credits that can support project economics.

Together they could anchor an Argentine copper industry; combined with several advanced peers, the country could move from near-zero output today to meaningful volumes within a decade.

Why it matters beyond Argentina: copper is a bottleneck for electrification. New, diversified supply helps global build-outs stay on schedule and reduces reliance on a few producers.

If approvals and financing land on time, Argentina becomes a serious new node on the copper map, Glencore steadies its pipeline, and the energy transition gets needed metal exactly when demand spikes.

