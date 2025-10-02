US Govt Shutdown Forces Closure Of Iconic Tourist Sites

The Pearl Harbor National Memorial in Hawaii – Photo Credit Pearl Harbour Tours

Washington ~ The first day of the federal government shutdown saw Republicans and Democrats locked in a bitter blame game while the impact was felt across the country, with iconic tourist landmarks - from the Liberty Bell in Pennsylvania to Pearl Harbor in Hawaii - shuttered to the public.

The closures underscored the growing disruption of the shutdown, which is already threatening hundreds of thousands of jobs and critical services nationwide.

Among the most visible effects was the closure of several historic and cultural attractions that symbolize America's national identity.



The Liberty Bell in Philadelphia , a symbol of independence, halted tours.

The Gateway Arch in St. Louis and the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston closed to visitors.

The Pearl Harbor National Memorial in Hawaii also shut down, with officials scrambling to work with nonprofits to reopen. At Acadia National Park in Maine , which attracts nearly 4 million visitors annually, hikers found closed visitor centers and empty map holders.

“It's frustrating that they're playing politics in D.C.,” said Jim Feather of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, visiting Acadia with his wife.“Their job is to pass a budget. And if they're not doing their job, what are they doing down there?”

Political Blame Game Intensifies

Even as tourists faced locked gates, political leaders sharpened their rhetoric. The Trump administration accused Democrats of blocking funding over health care, claiming they prioritized coverage for undocumented immigrants - a charge Democrats dismissed as false.