Program To Strengthen Digital Resilience For Women Leaders In Jordan Launched

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra) – The Jordanian National Committee for Women, in partnership with the SecDev Foundation and the International Development Research Centre (IDRC)-Canada, launched Wednesday the "Enhancing Digital Resilience for Women Leaders in Jordan" program.The initiative aims to address digital violence against female candidates and political leaders, particularly during election campaigns.The 14-month program, running through 2025–2026, focuses on equipping women with digital tools and skills, integrating digital violence issues into national and political agendas, building supportive networks, producing evidence-based research and policy recommendations, and ensuring sustainability by incorporating digital safety training into the Government Leadership Center curricula.Committee Secretary-General Maha Ali highlighted the digital space as a key arena where women face various forms of harassment, privacy violations, and blackmail, citing local and regional studies showing the negative impact of these threats on women's public and political participation.She stressed the importance of international partnerships to raise awareness on prevention, strengthen psychological and legal support, enhance reporting mechanisms, and provide accurate data to guide national policies.IDRC-Canada Regional Director Wissam Al-Beih noted that approximately 67 percent of women have experienced some form of digital violence, underscoring the need to invest in research, policy, and partnerships to ensure a safe digital environment for women.Director of MENA Programs and Partnerships at SecDev Raed Al-Sharif said the program aims to build collective support networks that promote a safe digital environment.The launch included a panel discussion titled "Protecting Female Candidates in the Digital Space: Legal, Media, and Institutional Dimensions," featuring representatives from the Independent Election Commission (IEC), King Hussein Foundation, civil society organizations, and media professionals. Participants agreed on the necessity of legal, media, and societal reforms to combat digital violence and ensure a fair and safe electoral environment for women.Abeer Dabbaneh, IEC member, highlighted efforts to empower female candidates and enhance their political participation by providing a safe environment free of electoral and digital violence, including rapid complaint monitoring and awareness programs.Activist Ayman Halaseh emphasized the importance of establishing rapid protection mechanisms and psychological and technical support, while activist Israa Mahadin called for a secure environment to protect women during elections. Journalist Rania Sarayrah stressed the media's role in highlighting the issue by showcasing candidates' personal experiences and training journalists to handle such cases professionally.