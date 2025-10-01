Range Announces Conference Call To Discuss Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled for Wednesday, October 29 at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT). A webcast of the call may be accessed at . The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website until November 29, 2025.
RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at .
Range Investor Contacts:
Laith Sando, SVP – Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations
817-869-4267
