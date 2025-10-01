Stellantis Expands Partnership With Mistral AI Amid Tough AI Push

Stellantis NV (STLA) on Wednesday said that it is expanding its partnership with French AI company Mistral AI to accelerate the integration of artificial intelligence across the carmaker's operations.

Under its existing partnership, the two companies worked together over the past 18 months to develop advanced AI solutions and integrate Mistral AI's models into next-generation in-car assistants and AI-powered business and engineering workflows.

The companies announced on Wednesday that they will now focus on empowering sales and after-sales teams with AI-driven insights to better serve customers, personalize interactions, and support smarter decision-making. The two companies also intend to increase efficiency across Stellantis by leveraging customer feedback and data intelligence to accelerate development and improve quality.

For this purpose, the two companies will establish two complementary teams: the Innovation Lab and the Transformation Academy. While the Innovation Lab team will develop highly customized AI solutions for sales and aftersales, the Transformation Academy will scale AI adoption across Stellantis, the companies said.

In the first half of 2025, Stellantis's net revenues fell 13% to €74.3 billion ($87.23 billion), and it reported a net loss of €2.3 billion, compared to the net profit of €5.6 billion reported in the corresponding quarter of 2024. CEO Antonio Filosa in July committed to fixing what's wrong in Stellantis by“capitalizing on everything that's right in Stellantis.”

STLA stock has fallen 27% this year and by approximately 30% over the past 12 months.

