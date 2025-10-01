Rugged Controls Launches New Website Featuring Modern Design And Streamlined Customer Tools
Highlights of the site include improved navigation, interactive forms for quote and support requests, and a simplified process for requesting custom load pin designs. These features are designed to give customers faster access to information and support, whether they are exploring product solutions or overseeing business operations.
“Our goal was to create a site that reflects the reliability and innovation of our products, while also providing a clear path for customers to quickly find the resources they need,” said Tom Rezanka, President of Rugged Controls. “Its new design and functionality exemplify our mission of delivering smart instrumentation that empowers people in extreme environments to operate with accuracy and confidence.”
The new Rugged Controls website is now live at .
About Rugged Controls
Rugged Controls manufactures programmable controllers, tensiometers, force sensors, and monitoring software for applications across maritime, construction, utilities, oil & gas, and many other industries worldwide.
