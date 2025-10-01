Rugged Controls Launches New Website Featuring Modern Design And Streamlined Customer Tools

EINPresswire/ -- Rugged Controls , a leading provider of smart instrumentation and machinery solutions, announced today the launch of its newly redesigned website. The new site delivers a modern look and feel, while making it easier than ever for customers to access essential product information and technical resources.

Highlights of the site include improved navigation, interactive forms for quote and support requests, and a simplified process for requesting custom load pin designs. These features are designed to give customers faster access to information and support, whether they are exploring product solutions or overseeing business operations.

“Our goal was to create a site that reflects the reliability and innovation of our products, while also providing a clear path for customers to quickly find the resources they need,” said Tom Rezanka, President of Rugged Controls. “Its new design and functionality exemplify our mission of delivering smart instrumentation that empowers people in extreme environments to operate with accuracy and confidence.”

The new Rugged Controls website is now live at .



About Rugged Controls

Rugged Controls manufactures programmable controllers, tensiometers, force sensors, and monitoring software for applications across maritime, construction, utilities, oil & gas, and many other industries worldwide.