Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Red Cross Says 'Forced' To Suspend Gaza Operations

2025-10-01 02:23:41
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The Red Cross on Wednesday said that intensified military operations in Gaza City had forced it to temporarily suspend its activities there, warning that "tens of thousands... face harrowing humanitarian conditions".

"The intensification of military operations in Gaza City has forced the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to temporarily suspend operations at its Gaza City office and relocate staff to ICRC offices in southern Gaza to ensure staff safety and operational continuity," it said in a statement.

