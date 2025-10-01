Imposing Fees On The“Click” Service Amid Lack Of Clear Guidelines On Commission Caps

MENAFN - Amman Net) For over a year, discussions have circulated regarding the potential imposition of fees on the instant payment service“Click”, until the Jordanian company for Payment and Clearing Systems (JoPACC) finalized the decision to start applying financial commissions on companies using the system, effective today, Wednesday.

This decision comes amid concerns over the absence of a unified cap on commissions, which could leave banks and e-wallet providers free to set rates unevenly.

JoPACC CEO, Maha Al-Baho, emphasized that individual transfers will remain exempt from any fees or commissions, while companies will be charged fixed commissions that vary according to the transfer amount, with revenues going to each bank or e-wallet provider according to its internal policies.

According to company data, electronic payments via Click reached JD 1.88 billion in August, registering a 1.1% increase compared to July. The system has approximately two million individual and corporate users, with annual transactions ranging from 130 to 140 million movements and a total value of JD 15 billion.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ), represented by Ghassan Abu Shahab, Executive Director of the Payment Systems Supervision Department, stressed that there are no plans or studies to impose any commissions on individuals, whether as senders or recipients, and that the current study is limited to the possibility of imposing“very minimal” fees on merchants and business owners.

Lack of Clarity on Commission Rates

Economic expert Munir Daya, speaking to Amman Net, highlighted that these figures reflect the system's importance in promoting financial inclusion, regulating the market, and monitoring financial transfers within clear legal frameworks.

Dayah noted that the ideal approach is to continue supporting the system without imposing fees on individuals or companies, to ensure it remains an incentive for using digital transfers. He warned that imposing fees could hinder the system's adoption and reduce corporate engagement, counteracting the positive impacts achieved so far.

He added that the decision lacks clarity on the fee calculation mechanism, leaving it to banks and e-wallets to determine commissions, with the CBJ only providing oversight. This could open the door to wide disparities and arbitrary interpretations, similar to past experiences in the telecommunications sector.

Dayah also warned that the absence of a clear fee cap could burden small and medium-sized enterprises, pushing them to seek alternatives that may not benefit the national economy. He stressed that keeping the system free ensures its widespread adoption and prevents users from resorting to unofficial channels, such as the black market, for transfers.

World Bank data indicates that Jordan is among the leading countries in the region in digital financial services, with the percentage of adults with financial accounts rising from 25% in 2014 to about 50% in 2021. Economists also note that Click has significantly contributed to financial inclusion and combating the parallel economy.

Impact on Citizens

Regarding the direct impact on individuals, Dayah explained that company commission costs will eventually be passed on to consumers through higher prices for goods and services. He estimates that annual fees could reach JD 20–30 million, ultimately borne by citizens.

He emphasized that the Central Bank should take a more decisive role by issuing transparent instructions setting a maximum allowable commission, proposing a cap of 0.1% or symbolic fixed amounts, to prevent banks from imposing excessive fees that could undermine user confidence in the system.

Dayah reiterated that Click is now a pivotal tool for promoting financial inclusion and regulating financial transfers, handling annual transfers exceeding JD 15 billion, strengthening Jordan's position in digital payments. He warned that poorly designed fees could hinder the system's progress and reduce corporate usage, noting that its success so far is largely due to it being free and easy to use.

The CBJ clarified that banks will be required to distinguish between personal and business accounts, applying commissions only to business accounts, while monitoring attempts to circumvent this by using personal accounts for commercial purposes.

Comparison with Other Countries

As Jordan begins applying commissions on companies under Click, regional experiences show different models. In Saudi Arabia, the Sariee system provides free instant transfers for individuals, while charging symbolic fees on companies, not exceeding 1 SAR for some large transactions.

In the UAE, transfers between individuals remain fully free, while banks impose limited fees on business transfers, which remain much lower than traditional fees.

In Egypt, the InstaPay app allows free transfers for individuals up to a certain limit, after which small fees apply on amounts exceeding that threshold.