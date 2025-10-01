More Than A Third Of Swiss Companies Report Irregularities
However, Swiss companies are less affected than average. This is the conclusion of the Whistleblowing 2025 report published today by the EQS Group and the Graubünden University of Applied Sciences (UAS).
+ Why big companies fear responsible business initiative
In the US, more than half of the companies analysed were affected by irregularities. Conversely, Italy and France are the only two countries under scrutiny whose companies are less affected than those in Switzerland, Christian Hauser of the SUP Graubünden told the media today.
However, according to Hauser, the material damage suffered by the affected Swiss companies was above average. In one fifth of cases, the damage caused by illegal or unethical behaviour amounted to at least CHF95,000.
With the help of the reporting and complaints offices, 40% were able to uncover more than two thirds of the total financial damage.Diversity, workplace, safety
Swiss companies classified about half of the reports and complaints received as relevant and substantial, the report found. Notifications from their own employees related in particular to issues of diversity and respect in the workplace, human rights, occupational health and safety and data protection.More More Swiss Politics Responsible business initiative rejected at the ballot box
This content was published on Nov 29, 2020 A majority of cantons rejected the responsible business initiative, sealing its fate. But it managed to secure the popular vote.Read more: Responsible business initiative rejected at the ballot bo
