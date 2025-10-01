Investornewsbreaks Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DSY, NASDAQ: DSYWW) Prices $5 Million Registered Direct Offering

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DSY, NASDAQ: DSYWW) announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with an institutional investor for a registered direct offering of 8,064,516 ordinary shares at $0.62 per share, for expected gross proceeds of approximately $5 million before fees and expenses. The offering, led by Aegis Capital Corp. as exclusive placement agent, is expected to close on or about Sept. 30, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, with proceeds earmarked for general corporate purposes and working capital.

About Big Tree Cloud

Founded in 2020, Big Tree Cloud is positioned as an international capital platform focused on industrial integration and strategic investment in China's personal care industry. The Company emphasizes scientific research, innovation, and technological advancement, as well as supply chain synergy and efficiency improvement, and is firmly committed to promoting globalization with a mission to empower Chinese personal care brands for global competitiveness and fuel the industry's high-quality evolution.

