Watch Now: Cummins Expert Discusses BESS And Innovations Shaping Microgrid Future.

As energy systems face growing pressure from grid instability, rising demand, and the global push for decarbonization, microgrids are emerging as a key solution for delivering reliable, resilient, and sustainable power.

In this insightful QuickChat with Microgrid Knowledge, Cummins marketing leader Chetan Chandore explores the evolving role of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and the innovations shaping the future of distributed energy.

This timely conversation highlights how BESS is transforming microgrid performance, enabling customers to reduce costs, cut emissions, and improve energy independence.

This expert session explores:



BESS in Power Systems: Learn how BESS enhances grid stability, supplies backup power, and promotes efficient energy management.

Battery Innovation: Insights into leading chemistries like lithium iron phosphate and emerging technologies such as sodium-ion and zinc-based batteries.

Product Safety: An overview of Cummins' multi-layered safety systems, including thermal detection, emission control, and fire suppression.

Global Market Alignment: Understand how BESS is designed to comply with international safety standards and prepare for expansion into major markets like North America. Customer-Centric Energy Modeling: Learn how techno-economic modeling assists customers in making informed decisions based on real-world performance.

As the industry evolves to meet changing energy demands and regulatory expectations, this session emphasizes the importance of staying proactive and adopting practical, future-ready energy solutions.



