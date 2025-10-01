Vicarius Recognized In IDC Marketscape For Exposure Assessment Platforms 2025 And Mentioned In Two Gartner® Reports

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicarius , a leader in automated vulnerability remediation, today announced its recognition in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Exposure Assessment Platforms 2025 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US52585624, April 2025). This recognition underscores the company's growing role in shaping the future of exposure management with its automation-first remediation platform.

The evaluation highlighted how security teams are shifting from detection to action, requiring solutions that can prioritize and remediate vulnerabilities at scale. Vicarius' vRx solution was recognized for its unique ability to go beyond patching, with integrated scripting and patchless protection capabilities.

Emerging Tech: The Future of Exposure Management is Preemptive (July, 2025) Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Global Attack Surface Grid (September, 2025)



Vicarius views these mentions as recognition that automated, prioritized remediation is a critical component in addressing today's rapidly expanding and diverse attack surface.

“As infrastructures become more complex and exposures more varied, security leaders need options that go beyond a one-size-fits-all patch,” said Roi Cohen, CEO of Vicarius.“Our platform enables teams to remediate or mitigate risk through multiple pathways; whether that's automated patching, scripted actions or patchless protection. This adaptability ensures organizations can defend across any environment, at the speed of emerging threats. We're excited to continue evolving our capabilities to meet the dynamic needs of exposure remediation.”

Vicarius believes that the recognition across multiple analyst reports highlights its role as a trusted partner for security leaders navigating the shift from traditional vulnerability management to exposure management.

About Vicarius

Vicarius ' mission is to revolutionize vulnerability management from problem detection to proactive resolution. Now with vRx 2.0, Vicarius is evolving to Exposure Remediation. With 800+ customers in over 65 countries, vRx by Vicarius streamlines and automates risk mitigation.



