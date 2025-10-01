Vicarius Recognized In IDC Marketscape For Exposure Assessment Platforms 2025 And Mentioned In Two Gartner® Reports
The evaluation highlighted how security teams are shifting from detection to action, requiring solutions that can prioritize and remediate vulnerabilities at scale. Vicarius' vRx solution was recognized for its unique ability to go beyond patching, with integrated scripting and patchless protection capabilities.
Vicarius was also mentioned in two 2025 Gartner reports:
- Emerging Tech: The Future of Exposure Management is Preemptive (July, 2025) Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Global Attack Surface Grid (September, 2025)
Vicarius views these mentions as recognition that automated, prioritized remediation is a critical component in addressing today's rapidly expanding and diverse attack surface.
“As infrastructures become more complex and exposures more varied, security leaders need options that go beyond a one-size-fits-all patch,” said Roi Cohen, CEO of Vicarius.“Our platform enables teams to remediate or mitigate risk through multiple pathways; whether that's automated patching, scripted actions or patchless protection. This adaptability ensures organizations can defend across any environment, at the speed of emerging threats. We're excited to continue evolving our capabilities to meet the dynamic needs of exposure remediation.”
Vicarius believes that the recognition across multiple analyst reports highlights its role as a trusted partner for security leaders navigating the shift from traditional vulnerability management to exposure management.
Emerging Tech: The Future of Exposure Management is Preemptive, 25 June, 2025.
Gartner, Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Global Attack Surface Grid, 17 September, 2025.
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Vicarius
Vicarius ' mission is to revolutionize vulnerability management from problem detection to proactive resolution. Now with vRx 2.0, Vicarius is evolving to Exposure Remediation. With 800+ customers in over 65 countries, vRx by Vicarius streamlines and automates risk mitigation.
