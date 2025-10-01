Director Declaration

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-10-01 11:31:46
Pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R, Octopus AIM VCT plc ('the Company') announces that Andrew Boteler, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director, Chair of the Audit Committee, Chair of the Remuneration Committee and member of the Nominations Committee of Surgical Innovations Group plc with effect from 29 September 2025.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619


