403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fastport To Host ESGR Recognition Event At The Pentagon's Hall Of Heroes
EINPresswire/ -- Fastport, a U.S. Department of Labor-recognized apprenticeship intermediary and leading veteran employment connector, will host its annual Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) recognition event on Friday, December 12th at 1:00 p.m. EST. For the first time in the ESGR event's history, it will take place in the Pentagon's Hall of Heroes, one of the most prestigious venues in American military tradition.
The ESGR statement of support signing ceremony will honor employers who have demonstrated exceptional assistance for Guard and Reserve service members, making it possible for citizen-soldiers to balance their military service obligations with civilian career success.
Brad Bentley, President of FASTPORT, emphasized the importance of the annual ESGR event, stating, “This ceremony salutes the vital partnership between employers and the military community, underscoring the significance of ensuring operational readiness.” He added, “We are honored that the Department of Defense allowed us to utilize the Hall of Heroes as this year's location to elevate our cornerstone celebration.”
The Hall of Heroes is dedicated to the memory of Medal of Honor recipients and serves as a sacred space honoring America's most distinguished service members. Hosting this recognition event in such a historic setting reflects the profound importance of civilian employers' contributions to national defense.
Employers and organizations interested in participating can register at .
About ESGR
ESGR is a Department of Defense office that develops and promotes supportive work environments for service members in the Reserve Components through outreach, recognition, and educational opportunities that increase awareness of applicable laws. It also provides assistance in resolving conflicts between Service members and their employers. To learn more about ESGR, visit .
About Fastport, Inc.
Fastport Inc. solves America's toughest recruiting challenges through research, technology, and people. Fastport is also a U.S. Department of Labor Industry Intermediary to support registered apprenticeship development and sustainability. For more information, visit or .
The ESGR statement of support signing ceremony will honor employers who have demonstrated exceptional assistance for Guard and Reserve service members, making it possible for citizen-soldiers to balance their military service obligations with civilian career success.
Brad Bentley, President of FASTPORT, emphasized the importance of the annual ESGR event, stating, “This ceremony salutes the vital partnership between employers and the military community, underscoring the significance of ensuring operational readiness.” He added, “We are honored that the Department of Defense allowed us to utilize the Hall of Heroes as this year's location to elevate our cornerstone celebration.”
The Hall of Heroes is dedicated to the memory of Medal of Honor recipients and serves as a sacred space honoring America's most distinguished service members. Hosting this recognition event in such a historic setting reflects the profound importance of civilian employers' contributions to national defense.
Employers and organizations interested in participating can register at .
About ESGR
ESGR is a Department of Defense office that develops and promotes supportive work environments for service members in the Reserve Components through outreach, recognition, and educational opportunities that increase awareness of applicable laws. It also provides assistance in resolving conflicts between Service members and their employers. To learn more about ESGR, visit .
About Fastport, Inc.
Fastport Inc. solves America's toughest recruiting challenges through research, technology, and people. Fastport is also a U.S. Department of Labor Industry Intermediary to support registered apprenticeship development and sustainability. For more information, visit or .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment