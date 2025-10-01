Construction Market Outlook, Forecast Trends And Growth Analysis Report 2025-2034: Significant Opportunities Driven By Urbanization And Population Growth

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Market Size and Share Outlook - Forecast Trends and Growth Analysis Report (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The construction market size reached a value of approximately USD 13.57 Trillion in 2024. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% between 2025 and 2034, reaching a value of around USD 25.47 Trillion by 2034.

Construction involves the creation of various infrastructures, including bridges, buildings, roads, and other structures, for commercial, institutional, or residential purposes. Modern construction utilises a range of materials such as clay, stone, timber, brick, concrete, metals, and plastics. The global construction market is growing rapidly due to increasing urbanisation and population growth, driving the demand for new residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects worldwide boosting the global construction market.



The construction market is further bolstered by increasing private sector investments and growing foreign investments in emerging nations. Additionally, governments are heavily supporting and funding large-scale construction projects, exemplified by initiatives such as the CHIPS Act, the Inflation Reduction Act, and various infrastructure investment programs in countries like the U.S. and India and other countries to boost the construction industry.

The expansion of the construction market is also driven by increasing industrialization and the development of smart cities. Furthermore, the rise in domestic manufacturing activities and the adoption of new technologies, such as mobile platforms, robotics, AI, and IoT in the construction industry are fuelling this growth.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, US construction spending is increasing thus boosting the construction industry market size.

Increasing adoption of Building Information Modelling (BIM)

Companies like Autodesk and Trimble offer comprehensive BIM solutions, enabling real-time collaboration, 3D project visualization, and construction process simulation, improving project coordination and reducing construction costs.

Rise of modular construction

With the industry seeking efficiency, modular construction grows, especially in residential and commercial projects. Companies like Katerra and Skender showcase their time, safety, and waste reduction benefits.

Emphasis on green building practices

Turner Construction Company and Skanska integrate renewable energy, water-saving tech, low-VOC paints, sustainable wood, recycled steel, and energy-efficient insulation, adhering to green building standards like LEED and BREEAM.

Technological advancements and automation

Construction firms incorporate automation, robotics, and AI into their equipment and processes. Drones and autonomous vehicles aid site surveying and material delivery, with AI-powered software aiding project planning and quality control.

Global Construction Industry Trends

Governments' increasing emphasis on constructing net-zero buildings contributes to a positive outlook for the construction market. France's Climate and Resilience Law, effective from 2021-2026, aims to hasten the green transition, including revising thermal regulations for new buildings.

According to the World Bank, construction's inclusion in France's GDP, accounting for 16.8%, has consequently stimulated construction market growth.

Based on construction market research, technological progress like virtual and augmented reality, digital twins, blockchain, laser scanning, and 3D printing are creating opportunities in the sector. These innovations create lightweight, high-strength components, predict decisions based on real-world conditions, enhance procurement strategies, and improve collaboration, communication, and safety.

Leading Companies in the Construction Industry

Competitive landscape is characterised by market players directing their attention towards automated construction machinery, incorporating digital platforms, expanding into emerging markets, and aiming at developed nations.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft, established in 1898 and situated in Essen, Germany, is a leading firm in building and infrastructure construction. Focusing on civil engineering, supervision, consulting, and infrastructure development, HOCHTIEF delivers an extensive array of services.

VINCI SA

VINCI SA, founded in 1899 and headquartered in Paris, France, actively engages in the engineering, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects, encompassing roads, bridges, airports, and seaports. The company also extends its expertise to the energy, water, and waste management sectors.

China Communications Construction Company Limited

China Communications Construction Company Limited, established in 1978 and based in Beijing, China, specializes in constructing roads, bridges, airports, seaports, and rail networks. Additionally, it offers engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for power plants and water treatment facilities.

Bouygues SA

Bouygues SA, founded in 1952 and located in Paris, France, provides a diverse range of services, including the construction of residential, commercial, and industrial projects, such as roads, bridges, and airports.

Construction Industry Developments



In April 2025, construction commenced on the 200MWh SEC Renewable Energy Park in Victoria, Australia. The project consists of a 100MW/200MWh battery storage system and a 119MW solar PV plant. It will be developed in two phases with support from developer OX2, representing Victoria's first entirely publicly owned utility-scale renewable energy project.

In April 2025, Q ENERGY commenced construction of a 75,000-module solar PV plant in Teruel, Spain. Located on 92 hectares, the project will generate carbon-free electricity for 23,000 households, reducing CO2 emissions by 15,000 tons annually. The plant, set for completion by summer 2026, also focuses on biodiversity conservation.

In April 2025, KLM Group began constructing its first gas-free hangar at Schiphol East. The project involves renovating Hangar 10 and building new office spaces for KLM and Transavia. The energy-efficient facility will support aircraft maintenance for both companies and is set to be completed by 2026.

In April 2025, construction began on New Zealand's largest solar farm, the 202 MWp Tauhei Solar Park. Located in Waikato, the project aims to generate 280 GWh annually, powering 35,000 homes. It includes agrivoltaic elements and is supported by a power purchase agreement with Meridian Energy, expected to be operational by 2026. In April 2025, the final phase of the Perungalathur road over bridge (ROB) construction began, linking the Tambaram Eastern Bypass. The project includes approach roads, service roads, stormwater drains and retaining walls. Delays due to land acquisition and forest clearance had previously halted progress, but work resumed following necessary approvals.

Key Attributes:

