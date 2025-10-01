Dev Technosys Joins Forces As An Official Consulting Partner On Salesforce Appexchange

EINPresswire/ -- The well-known mobile and web app development firm Dev Technosys is pleased to announce that it has been an Official Consulting Partner of Salesforce AppExchange. In Dev Technosys' quest to provide premium CRM solutions and creative business transformation tactics utilizing the Salesforce ecosystem, this collaboration represents a critical turning point.

Dev Technosys will now provide its clients with improved Salesforce consulting, customisation, integration, and implementation capabilities as a Salesforce Consulting Partner, enabling businesses to realize the full potential of CRM and achieve quantifiable business development.



A Strategic Alliance for Business Excellence

With more than 1500 successful projects completed globally and more than 15 years of software development experience, Dev Technosys has made a name for itself in the technology innovation industry. Participating in the Salesforce AppExchange Consulting Partner Program demonstrates the company's dedication to providing top-notch digital transformation services.

"Being an official Salesforce AppExchange Consulting Partner is a testament to our dedication to excellence and innovation," said Tarun Nagar, CEO of Dev Technosys. We’re excited to help businesses harness the full potential of Salesforce’s platform to streamline operations, enhance customer engagement, and drive sustainable growth. This partnership allows us to deliver smarter, more efficient solutions that align with our mission—Transforming Ideas into Reality.”

What Does This Partnership Means for Clients?

Dev Technosys will now contribute cutting-edge CRM development knowledge to its current service offering as an Official Salesforce Consulting Partner. End-to-end consulting, customization, integration, and support will be provided by the company's Salesforce-certified specialists, guaranteeing that customers obtain solutions that are specifically designed to meet their business objectives. What customers can anticipate from the collaboration is as follows:

1. All-inclusive Salesforce Advisory Services

From strategy and roadmap creation to implementation and optimization, Dev Technosys will help companies at every step of their Salesforce journey.

2. Tailored Salesforce Solutions

Dev Technosys will create and implement specialized CRM workflows, automation tools, and dashboards based on each client's own business model by utilizing Salesforce's robust capabilities.

3. Smooth Integration with Existing Systems

In order to facilitate unified data management and increased operational efficiency, the company will assist businesses in integrating Salesforce with their current business systems.

Using Salesforce to Increase Global Reach

The top enterprise cloud marketplace in the world, Salesforce AppExchange links companies with partners who provide prebuilt apps and consulting services. As an AppExchange Consulting Partner, Dev Technosys will now be discoverable by millions of Salesforce customers worldwide, expanding its reach across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.



Commitment to Digital Transformation

Dev Technosys has continuously proven its proficiency in a variety of digital services, such as blockchain, IoT, enterprise software solutions, mobile and web application development, and AI/ML development.

The Salesforce platform's capabilities will be utilized by the salesforce development company and consultants to create intelligent, scalable, and adaptable solutions that have a tangible impact. In today's business environment, the emphasis will be on enabling automation, predictive analytics, personalized customer engagement, and seamless collaboration, all essential components of digital transformation.



Empowering Industries with Salesforce-Powered Solutions

With the new partnership, Dev Technosys plans to expand its offerings across multiple sectors:

● Retail & E-Commerce: Delivering personalized shopping experiences, Omni channel integration, and AI-driven recommendations.

● Finance & Banking: Building secure, compliant, and customer-focused CRM solutions to streamline operations.

● Healthcare: Enabling patient-centric solutions, appointment management, and telemedicine integrations.

● Real Estate: Enhancing lead management, property tracking, and customer communications.



This industry-focused approach ensures that businesses benefit from domain-specific Salesforce configurations aligned with their workflows and objectives.

A Step towards the Future

As businesses continue to embrace digital transformation, the demand for CRM expertise and cloud-based business solutions is growing rapidly. By joining Salesforce AppExchange as a Consulting Partner, Dev Technosys positions itself at the forefront of this shift, offering strategic consulting, implementation, and managed services that drive success.

The partnership also underscores Dev Technosys’ ongoing commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.

About Dev Technosys

Founded in 2010, Dev Technosys is a globally acclaimed mobile and web app development company headquartered in Jaipur, India, with a strong presence across the UAE, USA, and UK. With over 15+ years of experience, 150+ skilled professionals, and 1500+ successful projects, the Software development services provider has earned a reputation for delivering cutting-edge, scalable, and cost-effective solutions tailored to client needs.

Dev Technosys specializes in:

● Custom Mobile App Development

● Web Application Development

● Enterprise Software Development

● eCommerce Solutions

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange is the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, offering thousands of solutions including apps, consultants, and integrations that help businesses extend Salesforce’s capabilities. AppExchange enables organizations to connect with trusted partners who deliver industry-leading expertise, accelerating digital transformation and business growth.