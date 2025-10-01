Why Is RSS Being Praised: Supriya Shrinate Questions PM's Remarks During Centenary Celebrations

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during its centenary celebrations, praising the organisation for never displaying bitterness despite repeated attacks and for continuing to uphold the principle of "nation first," Congress leader Supriya Shrinate questioned the praise.

Speaking to IANS, Supriya Shrinate asked,“Why is the RSS being praised? Why is Prime Minister Modi praising it, for not so much as clipping a fingernail during the freedom movement? For writing apologies to the British, for informing on fellow Indians, or for suggesting how to suppress the freedom struggle? Why should the RSS be praised?”

Shrinate added,“Nathuram Godse assassinated Mahatma Gandhi. Should they be praised because Sardar Patel banned the RSS? Or because they burnt photos of B.R. Ambedkar? There is no place for women in the RSS. Or they should be praised as there was no Dalit chief of RSS? Their leaders, in collusion with Jinnah, ran administrations in North Bengal during the Independence movement. They insulted our national heroes. The RSS' hands are stained with Mahatma Gandhi's blood. The Prime Minister seems desperate to legitimise the RSS. But history is clear: Patriots fought for India's freedom; others joined the RSS.”

Reacting to Prime Minister Modi's remarks that India's“unity in diversity” is under threat from infiltrators causing a“demographic shift” - which he warned poses risks to“social harmony and internal security” - Shrinate hit back sharply.

“What exactly does the PM believe? He has been in power for 11 years and still has no plan to deal with infiltrators. Is an unrecognised organisation like the RSS going to handle them? Every election season, the infiltrator issue resurfaces. Names have been deleted from voter rolls in Bihar - don't tell me how many of those were infiltrators. The truth is, under the UPA government, over 22,000 Bangladeshi infiltrators were identified and removed. If the problem persists, it reflects a failure of the Home Ministry. PM Modi is, in effect, admitting his own failure,” she told IANS.

The Prime Minister's remarks, made during the RSS's 100th-anniversary event, echoed points he raised in his Independence Day address, including the launch of a 'Demographic Mission' aimed at protecting citizens from infiltrators“snatching jobs from youth” and“targeting our sisters and daughters.”