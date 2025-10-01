Carrington College In Portland Launches Associate Degree In Nursing Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Program designed to equip students with the necessary skills while meeting local workforce needs

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carrington College is pleased to announce the launch of its Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program at the Portland campus , providing opportunities for local students to pursue careers in nursing.

According to Oregon's 2025 Health Care Workforce Needs Assessment, the state continues to face critical shortages across healthcare fields, with the Portland metro area needing an estimated 500 additional nursing graduates each year to meet demand (Oregon Health Authority ; OPB ).

“Carrington College is deeply committed to equipping students with the knowledge, skills and professionalism required to serve the Portland community in essential healthcare roles,” said Nick Gomez, President of Carrington College.“Launching the ADN program aligns with our mission to respond to local workforce and community needs. By expanding educational access here in Portland, this program will not only help students fulfill their professional aspirations but also support local hospitals, clinics and care facilities in delivering safe, compassionate care.”

The Associate Degree in Nursing program can be completed in as few as 23 months. Graduates are prepared to sit for the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN), a key step to becoming a licensed Registered Nurse[1] . Coursework includes pharmacology, surgical nursing, community and mental health nursing, as well as training in patient education, leadership and culturally responsive care.

“The program's hands-on labs, evidence-based curriculum, and focus on communication and patient advocacy will enable our graduates to step confidently into roles where they can make a tangible difference in the lives of individuals and families throughout the region,” Gomez added.

Carrington College currently offers Associate Degree in Nursing programs at multiple campuses across four states, including Albuquerque , Las Vegas , Phoenix , Reno and Tucson . The addition of the Portland program expands access to students in Oregon who are seeking a pathway into the nursing profession.

Visit Carrington to learn more about the Associate Degree in Nursing program in Portland.

Visit for important information on program outcomes.

About Carrington College

Established in 1967, Carrington College is committed to empowering students to achieve their goals, build successful careers, and make a positive impact in their communities. The college offers a diverse range of programs leading to certificates of achievement, associate degrees, and bachelor's degrees. Programs are designed to prepare students for careers in the medical, dental, and veterinary fields. Carrington College is accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges, 428 J Street, Suite 400, Sacramento, CA 95814, (415) 506-0234, an institutional accrediting body recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation and the U.S. Department of Education. More information about accreditation, including the process of filing complaints against member institutions, is available at

[1] Carrington College prepares students to take appropriate certification and licensure exams related to their individual majors. The College does not guarantee students will successfully pass these exams or be certified or licensed as a result of completing the program.

