Ramin Mammadzade Receives 4Th Dan In Martial Arts Disciplines

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Ramin Mammadzade is an internationally recognized and certified English-speaking martial arts instructor and master.

He holds a 3rd Dan black belt in Aikido and a 2nd Dan black belt in Kyokushinkai Karate (Shin Kyokushin discipline).

Recently, he was awarded 4th Dan black belts in four traditional Japanese sword and weapon arts: Kenjutsu – 4th Dan, Iaijutsu – 4th Dan, Nitojutsu – 4th Dan and Kobujutsu – 4th Dan.

In addition, he is a 3rd Kyu in Judo, a 1st Kyu in Iaido (Shin Kage Ryu style), and a 5th Kyu yellow belt in Nunchaku-Do.

Ramin is the official representative of the World Nunchaku Association and the International Kobudo Association in Azerbaijan. He has also been actively practicing, developing, and promoting Kendo in Azerbaijan for many years.

Dedicated to the path of Budo, he continuously works on his personal growth and strives to expand and strengthen the practice of Japanese martial arts in Azerbaijan.

In his interview with AZERNEWS , Ramin Mammadzade opened up about his recent trip to Turkiye, where he had the chance to collaborate with some of the most renowned figures in the martial arts world, including Hanshi Metin Kayar.

During his visit, he participated in a seminar focused on four martial arts disciplines related to swordsmanship: Kenjutsu, Iaijutsu, Nitojutsu, and Kobujutsu. He was also honored to receive direct guidance from Soke Irie Yasuhiro, a 10th Dan master from Japan, as well as Hanshi Metin Kayar, a 16-time world champion.

Q: What prompted your recent trips to Turkiye, and what were the key objectives you aimed to achieve?

A: Long time I have been collaborating for with the world-known martial artist such as Hanshi Metin Kayar. He is a 16-time world champion in various disciplines, including karate, kickboxing, and martial arts related to swordsmanship. I am very proud and honored to work with such an outstanding master and remarkable personality.

I have been training and practicing according to his program. Metin Kayar created a unique system called Budo 7, which combines seven directions of Japanese martial arts. I will provide more details about this below.

By invitation of Metin Kayar, I traveled to Istanbul, Turkiye, where I represented Azerbaijan. Masters from Turkiyeey also participated on this event together with Metin Kayar and his Sensei from Japan Soke Irie Yasuhiro, holder of the 10th Dan in Ju Jutsu. Hanshi Mettin Kayar himself also holds the 10th Dan, received from his teacher.

This trip, which took place from September 17 to September 21, 2025, was very interesting and fruitful. We combined intensive training with cultural activities. The seminar included sessions in four directions of martial arts related to swords and weapons: Kenjutsu, Iaijutsu, Nitojutsu and Kobujutsu

In addition, we visited many attractions and historical sites in Istanbul, which made the trip even more enriching and memorable.

Q: How did you come to be an official representative of international martial arts organizations? What are your responsibilities in this role now?

A: After long and dedicated collaboration with Hanshi Metin Kayar and intensive trainings, I embarked on the trip I had previously mentioned to Turkiye. During this visit, I was officially awarded with 4th Dan grades in four martial arts disciplines, as well as the official representative of the organizations: Kokusai Budokan Renmei and Nihon Bushido Kodokai. I am honored to serve as the representative of these organizations in Azerbaijan and am committed to developing these four disciplines in the country.

Additionally, I would like to introduce the BUDO7 system, a unique martial arts framework created by Hanshi Metin Kayar. This system encompasses seven martial arts, and in the future, I plan to promote all of these disciplines here in Azerbaijan.

It was a great privilege to meet such distinguished masters as Soke Irio Yasohiro, 10th Dan in Jiu-Jitsu from Japan, and Hanshi Mitin Koyar, his student, also a 10th Dan in multiple disciplines and a 16-time champion. The trip was filled with inspiring and positive experiences. I gained invaluable knowledge and returned to Azerbaijan full of energy and motivation to represent these organizations and further develop these martial arts.

I have already begun training sessions, holding two classes in these disciplines. One of the key areas is Budo Kendo, where Hanshi Metin Kayar developed his own style, which include katas/kumite and etc. Foam swords fighting by Metin Kayar is very interesting for children and for adults, with foam swords you do not injure anyone rather that have fights with wooden or metal swords and it is very interesting and takes much energy. The sessions have been met with great enthusiasm, especially from the children. We continue to advance and promote these martial arts across Azerbaijan, fostering growth and passion for BUDO in our community.

THE BUD07 is no ordinary martial arts system. It is the life's work of Metin Kayar, a 16-time world champion in various disciplines - including six titles in karate kumite, three in kenjutsu (weapon forms), two in kobudo (karate weapons), two in karate kata (forms running), and three in kickboxing. From this unique mastery, budo7 was born - a path based on seven traditional Japanese martial arts: Kendo, Ken-Jutsu, Kobu-Jutsu, Karate, Goshin-Jutsu, Aiki-Jutsu and Ju-Jutsu.

But budo7 goes deeper. Each of these disciplines represents an inner line, a principle that transcends technique: Politeness & Appreciation, Recognize and address the good, Confronting the negative with attitude, Maintain balance and equilibrium, Lifelong learning and understanding, Feel the right timing, Concentration and vitality in the here and now. These seven lines connect body, mind, and heart into a harmonious unity. Budo7 is not a rigid style-it is a living path formed from the most valuable elements of traditional Japanese martial arts. Those who do it train not only technique, but also posture.

Q: What does it mean for you to represent both Azerbaijan and Japanese martial arts in such an important way?

A: This is the first time in the history of Azerbaijan and in the history of Japanese martial arts that someone has received a degree in these disciplines. In other words, an Azerbaijani has become a representative of these two major organizations. I believe that I am writing a new chapter in the history of Japanese martial arts in Azerbaijan.

For me, it is a great honor and pride to be a representative of these organizations, to develop the BUDO7 system in Azerbaijan, and to promote the four martial arts of Kenjutsu, Iaijutsu, Nitojutsu, and Kobujutsu, as well as, in the future, the other martial arts included in the BUDO7 system in Azerbaijan. I will do everything in my power to successfully advance these martial arts in our country.

Q: What are your plans for promoting Aikido and other martial arts in Azerbaijan?

A: Plans for the development of these martial arts in Azerbaijan? Yes, of course, I have plans - big plans. I am already opening a group for children under the BUDO7 system. I am starting classes in Kenjutsu and Iaijutsu, and later I will also conduct training in Nitojutsu and Kobujutsu.

Let me explain the difference: Kenjutsu is when the sword is held with both hands. Iaijutsu is performed with one hand on the sword. Nitojutsu is practiced with two swords, one in each hand. Kobujutsu involves training with various types of traditional weapons, such as nunchaku, bokken (wooden sword), jo, bo, tonfa, saya, and many others.

I will be developing these martial arts both in Azerbaijan and on the international level.