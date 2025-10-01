Lunawood LLC Cuts Ribbon On Cleveland, Georgia Facility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Launching Thermal Modification of Local Hardwoods

CLEVELAND, Georgia, USA, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lunawood LLC today celebrated the official opening of its new production facility in Cleveland, Georgia, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by local officials and Partners. The event marked the start of thermal modification of locally sourced hardwood, an important milestone for Lunawood's expansion into North America.

Lunawood is a global leader in sustainable, chemical-free thermally modified wood and is widely recognized for its expertise in creating durable, stable, and environmentally responsible materials for architecture and design. The Cleveland facility brings this expertise to the U.S., focusing on White Ash and Yellow Poplar, harvested from American forests and thermally modified to meet the growing demand for greener building materials.

The products introduced under Lunawood's North America Collection reflect the company's guiding principle: Locally Crafted Wood with Nordic Design. These premium hardwoods are designed for a wide range of applications, from façades and decking to interiors and wellness spaces, offering architects and builders a sustainable alternative to tropical hardwoods, chemically treated timber, and synthetic materials.

“The opening of our Cleveland facility represents an exciting step forward for Lunawood,” says Arto Halonen , Chairman of the Board of Lunawood LLC.“By starting thermal modification of U.S. hardwoods, we are building a strong foundation for the future of sustainable construction in North America. I am also very grateful that Mr. Josh Turner, the Mayor of Cleveland GA, was able to attend this ceremony, showing his recognition of the importance of responsibly modified wood in modern architecture.”

The increasing demand for thermally modified wood is driven by a shift toward sustainable construction practices across North America and worldwide. With its new Cleveland operations, Lunawood LLC is well-positioned to support this transformation in the US market by offering innovative, durable, and environmentally conscious wood solutions.

Lunawood serves the North American market with sustainable wood innovations that positively impact architecture, well-being, and global emission reduction. With 25 years of experience in thermally modified wood, we provide premium, chemical-free wood products produced at our mills in Cleveland, Georgia, and Finland. Lunawood LLC is a joint venture formed by Oy Lunawood Ltd and Atlanta Hardwood Corporation that oversees the procurement, production, and sales of Lunawood products across North America.

The first kiln load of thermally modified hardwood is ready for planing at Lunawood LLC mill. Arto Halonen, Chairman of the Board, cuts the ribbon with Mr. Josh Turner, Mayor of Cleveland and Lunawood LLC stakeholders.

