FM Participates In Munich Leaders Meeting To Discuss Regional Security


2025-10-01 02:06:34
Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs, Ayman Safadi, is scheduled to take part on Wednesday in the Munich Leaders Meeting, hosted in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, to address the security situation in the Middle East and its broader geopolitical impact.
Safadi will participate in the opening session, titled "Seeking Common Ground: The Middle East in a Multipolar World," and is also scheduled to hold a series of meetings with his counterparts attending the event to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues of mutual interest.

