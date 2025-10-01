Azerbaijani Oil Shifts Down In Valuation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF basis, decreased by $0.79, or 1.12 percent, on September 30 from the previous level to $69.86 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend .

Azeri Light crude oil's FOB price dropped $0.79, or 1.14 percent, to $68.32 a barrel at the Ceyhan port in Türkiye.

The price of URALS crude decreased by $0.9, or 1.6 percent, to $55.14 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea saw a decline of $0.91, or 1.32 percent, to $67.94 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.