3D Scanner Market Size To Grow USD 3.50 Billion By 2032 Owing To The Rising Demand In Manufacturing & Healthcare Industry SNS Insider

The U.S. 3D Scanner Market was valued at USD 0.41 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 0.93 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.73% during the forecast period 2025–2032.

3D Scanner Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,"The 3D Scanner Market size was worth USD 1.54 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.50 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.87% over 2025-2032."

Rising Integration of 3D Scanning with Healthcare Applications to Augment Market Growth

The healthcare system is fast undergoing a digital transition, and 3D scanners are becoming essential tools in medical specialties including dentistry, orthopedics, and surgery planning. In order to enhance diagnosis and individualized care, practitioners can use this technology to produce precise models of bones, teeth, and tissues. Adoption of proper scanners can be seen at the same rate as the rise in demand for prosthetics, implants, and patient-specific surgical instructions. Furthermore, human services providers are being pushed to adopt 3D filtering innovations due to growing image accuracy, reduced patient discomfort, and integration with computerized wellness processes. These developments will continue to support market growth over the next few years.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.54 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 3.50 Billon CAGR CAGR of 10.87% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Type (Tripod Mounted, Fixed CMM Based, Portable CMM Based and Desktop)

. By Application (Reverse Engineering, Quality Control & Inspection, Virtual Simulation and Others)

. By Product (Laser Scanner, Structured Light Scanner, Optical Scanner and Others)

. By End-User (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Architecture & Construction and Other)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

In 2024, Fixed CMM Based 3D scanners accounted for major 3D scanner market share of over 41.20% of the global market, mainly due to their high precision and reliability. The fastest projected CAGR of 12.26% during 2024–2032 is for scanners based on Portable CMM Based, as they are rapidly gaining popularity due to their ability to be easily handled for on-site work, use less manpower, and real-time accurate scanning.

By Application

In 2024, Quality Control & Inspection dominated the market with a share of 37.56%, as industries are focusing on eliminating errors during production and emphasizing more on precise manufacturing. The Virtual Simulation segment visualizes the fastest-growing revenue CAGR of 12.21% during the forecast period 2024–2032 as the demand for digital twin technology, immersive product testing, and simulation-based design is rapidly increasing in various industries looking for innovation and cost optimization.

By Product

In 2024, Laser Scanner held the largest share of 45.25% in the 3D Scanner Market, on the basis of type as it provides higher accuracy and faster data acquisition, excellent applications in various segments including automotive and architecture. Laser Scanners are also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.38% during 2024–2032, owing to increased deployment across industries for large-scale scanning, cultural heritage preservation, and healthcare imaging.

By End-User

The automotive segment accounted for the largest share of 42.10% in 2024, due to extensive use of scanners for prototyping, design validation, and quality inspection during vehicle production. Healthcare is anticipated to witness the most rapid CAGR of 12.61% over the forecast period of 2024–2032 and is supported by increasing applications in the areas of dental care, orthopedics, and medical imaging.

Asia Pacific emerges as the Fastest CAGR of 11.90% over 2025-2032; North America Held the Largest Share of 38.20% in 2024

Asia Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period of 2024 to 2032, with a CAGR of 11.90%, due to the growth of the manufacturing base in China, India, and Japan. North America led the market with a 38.20% market share in 2024, driven by the increased adoption of block chain technology, the Asia Pacific and Europe follow consecutively. It has state-of-the-art infrastructure, high R&D investments, and fast adoption rates of Industry 4.0.

Recent News:



In May 2024, users began reporting the FARO Orbis, a new approximate USD 55,000 scanner, noted for its extensive use of 3D-printed parts and potential for mobile deployment in challenging environments. In January 2024, Leica (Hexagon) announced the retirement of the BLK360 G1 and introduced the BLK360 G2, featuring enhanced 4 mm point accuracy, four density settings (Fast to Dense+), and significantly faster scan times, 14 seconds without images and up to 1 minute 37 seconds with HDR panoramic capture.

Exclusive Sections of the 3D Scanner Market Report



TECHNOLOGY PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate the precision, speed, and range capabilities of 3D scanners across handheld, desktop, and industrial categories, guiding technology selection and benchmarking.

DATA GENERATION & PROCESSING INSIGHTS – helps you understand data-heavy workflows by analyzing average file sizes, scan-to-CAD conversion time, storage demand by industry, and the adoption of cloud vs. on-premise processing.

PRICING & COST BENCHMARKS – helps you assess market affordability and ROI through insights on average selling prices, cost-per-scan metrics, price decline trends, and outsourcing cost comparisons.

OPERATIONAL & MANUFACTURING STATISTICS – helps you analyze production capacity, lifecycle performance, MTBF, and regional manufacturing concentration to identify supply strengths and scaling opportunities.

INTEGRATION & ECOSYSTEM STATISTICS – helps you gauge technological convergence by tracking integration with CAD/CAM software, robotics, AR/VR, and AI-driven post-processing workflows. FUTURE OUTLOOK & EMERGING TRENDS – helps you forecast growth opportunities by evaluating adoption of mobile/wireless scanners, AI-automated 3D scanning, additive manufacturing integration, and digital twin applications.

