AB Artea Bankas Has Placed EUR 300 Million Bond Issue In The International Market

AB Artea bankas has successfully placed EUR 300 million issue of 4-year senior preferred fixed rate reset notes with an optional call date and interest rate reset at 3 years from issue.

The annual fixed rate coupon on the notes up to the reset date will be 3.739%. Settlement will take place on 7 October 2025. Listing of the notes will be on Euronext Dublin.

During the book building process, the issue size was oversubscribed 6 times, highlighting exceptional worldwide demand from institutional investors. The notes have been allocated to more than 110 institutional investors from the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Switzerland, Baltic States and other countries, including supranational financial organizations.

"With this successful issue, AB Artea bankas has become the largest corporate bonds issuer in Lithuania. We appreciate the confidence international investors have shown for our bank, the stable economic outlook of Lithuania and the potential of the Baltic capital market. The issue will be an important foundation for the bank's further growth," says Tomas Varenbergas, member of the management board and CFO of AB Artea bankas.

AB Artea Bank will use the proceeds from the issue to meet its current and future minimum own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) targets, further strengthen the bank's liquidity position, and maintain its business growth momentum.

The notes rated Baa1 with a stable outlook by the international rating agency Moody's.

Relevant stabilisation regulations including FCA/ICMA will apply.

AB Artea bankas mandated AB Artea bankas, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, Erste Group Bank AG and Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE as Joint Lead Managers for the note issue.

AB Artea bankas as the issuer was advised on legal matters by Dentons UK and Middle East LLP and TEGOS as lead issuer's legal counsel. The Joint Lead Managers were advised by Linklaters LLP and Sorainen on legal issues.

This communication is not an offer of securities or investments for sale nor a solicitation of an offer to buy securities or investments in any jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation would be unlawful. No action has been taken that would permit an offering of securities or possession or distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Chief Financial Officer

... , +370 610 44447