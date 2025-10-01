3 Strong Indications Brock Lesnar Could Become Part Of The Vision Ahead Of WWE Wargames

Cody Rhodes' questions, Seth Rollins' evasions, and Paul Heyman's role all point toward Brock Lesnar's looming involvement with The Vision.

On SmackDown, Cody Rhodes pressed Paul Heyman for clarity, only to be met with avoidance. The following night on RAW, he doubled down during a heated exchange with Seth Rollins. The World Heavyweight Champion tried to cover his lack of knowledge by insisting that“everything runs through me.”

When a top star like Cody repeatedly highlights a storyline thread, it usually signals that WWE is steering toward a major reveal. The silence and confusion surrounding Lesnar's name suggest his presence will soon be felt.

With Survivor Series: WarGames less than two months away, the heel side looks set to revolve around The Vision. That leaves two open spots, and one could easily belong to Brock Lesnar. The Beast has never competed inside the double‐caged WarGames structure, making it one of the few first‐time scenarios left in his career. His destructive style would fit perfectly, though his history with Rollins and potential friction with names like Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker could create combustible tension.

For over five months, Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman have struggled to click on screen. Their alliance has not delivered the cohesion expected, and even in kayfabe, their visions for the future appear misaligned.

This disconnect could be the opening for Lesnar's return. Heyman, as The Oracle, may shift roles, either continuing as strategist or reverting to his Advocate persona. Meanwhile, Cody's persistence and Rollins' visible discomfort hint at cracks forming within The Vision. Lesnar's involvement could be the catalyst that forces Rollins toward a babyface turn.