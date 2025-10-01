Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-10-01 01:09:57
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Selection Trials For Asian Youth Games Bahrain 2025 Held at SKISC

By Adil Khan

Srinagar- The Sher-i-Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex (SKISC) on Tuesday witnessed the selection trials for the upcoming 3rd Asian Youth Games Bahrain 2025, with athletes from across India participating in the prestigious event.

The Selection Committee, comprising eminent officials-Mohammad Iqbal (Chairman, selection committee), Vinod Kumar (Haryana), Abhay Shriwas (Madhya Pradesh), Prem Singh Thapa (Odisha), and Aqsa Gulzar (J&K)-supervised the trials. The selections were carried out on the basis of:

  • Previous performances at major international competitions (Asian & World level)
  • Achievements at the Junior National Pencak Silat Championship
  • Performance during the National Pencak Silat Coaching Camps
  • Performance during the final selection trials for the multi-sporting event

Adding further credibility to the process, Sonu Kumar, Observer from the Sports Authority of India (SAI), was present to oversee the proceedings.

