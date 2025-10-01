Travel And Cruise Expert Colleen Mcdaniel Teams Up With Norwegian Cruise Line To Discuss The Hottest Destinations For Off-Season Cruising

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, United States, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editor-in-Chief of Cruise Critic, Colleen McDaniel, Shares the Benefits of Off-Season Cruises to the Mexican Riviera, Bahamas and CaribbeanWith fall officially underway and temperatures dropping nationwide, travelers are already thinking about escaping to sunny destinations for a last-minute vacation. Recently, Cruise Critic Editor-in-Chief of Colleen McDaniel teamed up with Norwegian Cruise Line to discuss the benefits of off-season cruising to the Mexican Riviera, Bahamas and Caribbean; what's new in the industry and why vacations at sea are the perfect getaway for families and travelers alike.A video accompanying this announcement is available at:Travel Expert Colleen McDaniel and Norwegian Cruise Line Discuss Off-Season Cruising Destinations

Off-season cruises during the cooler months offer smaller crowds, better deals and the chance to visit warm-weather destinations without the summer rush. Travelers can enjoy a more relaxed pace at popular ports, making it easier to book shore excursions, dine at top restaurants and explore destinations with ease all at a greater value.

With 18 ships sailing to the Mexican Riviera , Bahamas and Caribbean from 11 convenient homeports, including Los Angeles and San Diego, Calif.; Miami, Tampa, Port Canaveral and Jacksonville, Fla.; Galveston, Texas; New Orleans; New York City and more, Norwegian Cruise Line gives travelers the freedom and flexibility to design their dream cruise vacation with a variety of warm-weather adventures travelers are interested in a quick three-day Bahamas getaway , or a week-long Mexican Riviera cruise enjoying margaritas in ports like Puerto Vallarta and Cabo San Lucas, there is something for every type of traveler. NCL also offers a variety of seven-day voyages to the Caribbean, where guests can island hop from one pristine beach to the next. Plus, many of Norwegian's Bahamas and Caribbean sailings visit the Company's top guest-rated private island, Great Stirrup Cay , which will debut new enhancements later this year including a new pier and a 1.4 acre pool area complete with swim-up bars and a splash pad for families with young children.

With cruise fares starting from $249 per person, guests can maximize their vacation with NCL's More At Sea package , which includes over $2,000 in value with perks like unlimited open bar, specialty dining, Wi-Fi and shore excursion credits.

About Colleen McDaniel

Colleen McDaniel is Editor-in-Chief of Cruise Critic, the world's largest online cruise resource. She considers cruising to be a true passion, having traveled the world by water – from Alaska, the Caribbean and Hawaii, to Europe's rivers, Antarctica and Africa – on ships of all shapes and sizes. She's regularly quoted as a cruise expert in media outlets across the country, including outlets like The Associated Press, Good Morning America, CNN, FOX Business, CNBC, The New York Times, Travel + Leisure and Skift. Cruise Critic is the world's largest cruise reviews and information site, offering a comprehensive resource for cruise travelers - from first-time cruisers to avid cruise enthusiasts. The site features more than 50M+ opinions, reviews & photos and hosts the world's largest online cruise community. Cruise Critic is a subsidiary of Tripadvisor, Inc.



About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 58 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the opportunity to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, the company invites guests to 'Experience More at Sea' by providing them with more to see, more to do, more to enjoy, and more value on their vacation. To further deliver guests with more value, NCL's 'More At Sea' package provides added benefits and inclusions such as unlimited open bar; specialty dining credits; high-speed Wi-Fi; shore excursions credits; as well as free airfare and third and fourth guests sail free on select sailings. Its fleet of 20 contemporary ships sail to nearly 350 of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. Norwegian Cruise Line not only provides superior guest service from land to sea but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo-traveler staterooms, club balcony suites and The Haven by Norwegian, the company's ship-within-a-ship concept.

