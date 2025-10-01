Predictmedix AI Launches Next-Generation Clinical-Trial AI Platform

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2025) - Predictmedix AI Inc. (CSE: PMED) (OTC Pink: PMEDF) (FSE: 3QP0) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in AI-powered health and safety technology, announced the launch of its Clinical-Trial AI Platform, an AI-driven solution intended to help pharmaceutical sponsors and contract research organizations (CROs) model, plan, and adapt clinical trials more efficiently.

A Digital Brain for Clinical Trials

Built on patented technology and the high-fidelity dataset generated by SmartHealth AI Stations, the platform is designed to function as a real-time digital support system for trial planning. It ingests and harmonizes diverse datasets-patients, protocols, sites, historical outcomes, and costs-and can update analyses as new data becomes available.

Key Features

Adaptive Simulation Engine - Runs "what-if" scenarios and refreshes projections as enrollment and site-performance information is received.Patient-Site Optimization - Uses AI to recommend patient-site matching that may improve recruitment and reduce dropouts.Cost & ROI Modeling - Proprietary algorithms estimate potential budget impact alongside predicted clinical outcomes.Interactive Dashboards - Executive and audit views visualize risk, cost, and patient flow with dynamic heatmaps and Sankey plots.Compliance-Integrated AI - Tracks data inputs and simulations to support audit and regulatory processes.

Market Context

Industry analysts estimate the global clinical-trials market could exceed $70 billion by 20271, creating demand for tools that help sponsors reduce trial failures, improve patient recruitment, and manage costs. Predictmedix's platform is intended to address these needs with scalable, real-time analytics.

"Clinical development urgently needs smarter tools," said Dr. Rahul Kushwah, COO of Predictmedix. "Our platform is designed to highlight potential clinical trial challenges early, enabling sponsors to make informed adjustments that can help save time and resources and, ultimately, support faster delivery of new therapies."

Distinctive Capabilities

The platform is built around real-time adaptive AI, with automation applied across data ingestion, simulation, and outcome modeling.

Continuous Intelligence: Projections adjust as enrollment numbers, site performance, or protocol variables change.End-to-End Automation: From raw data to executive dashboards, workflows are automated to reduce manual reconciliation.Multi-Trial Orchestration: A single environment can simulate multiple protocols and allocate resources across a development portfolio.Cost-Outcome Integration: Financial modeling is embedded directly into clinical predictions for unified decision support.Validated Data Streams: The system draws on more than 500,000 SmartHealth scans, which internal and third-party assessments have measured at approximately 95 % accuracy for vital-sign detection; actual results may vary.

Predictmedix is preparing to provide private demonstrations and explore paid pilot programs with pharmaceutical sponsors and CROs as opportunities emerge.

