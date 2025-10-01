Former Uttar Pradesh Minister Gayatri Prajapati Injured During Attack In Jail, Hospitalised
The prisoner hit him with the sliding part of a cupboard, they said. Prajapati, a former leader of the Samajwadi Party , was arrested in 2017 on charges of rape.Also Read | Govt approves procurement of pulses, oilseeds in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat
Prajapati was admitted to the jail hospital of Lucknow District Jail after the altercation. "An altercation with a prisoner on cleaning duty at the hospital led to a scuffle," an official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
"The prisoner on cleaning duty became enraged and hit him with the sliding part of a cupboard, causing injuries to Gayatri Prajapati . Necessary treatment was immediately administered, and he is now completely healthy," he said.'Attacked by a vicious criminal'
Prajapati, however, claimed that he was "attacked by a vicious criminal" while speaking to ANI.
"It was a vicious criminal. His name is Biswas... He has been in jail for a long time... I am happy that my life was saved. All of it happened suddenly... I did not have any disputes with anyone. The incident took place all of a sudden," he said.
Prajapati was sent for treatment to King George's Medical Universit (KGMU) in Lucknow. Following the attack, Maharaji Prajapati, the wife of Prajapati, who is also a Samajwadi Party MLA from Amethi, also reached the hospital.Also Read | Gayatri Prajapati on I-T radar after 18 more 'benami' properties identified
Samajwadi Party expressed concern over the attack.I am happy that my life was saved. All of it happened suddenly... I did not have any disputes with anyone.
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said in a post on X in hindi,“A fair judicial investigation should be conducted into the deadly attack on former MLA and former minister in the UP government, Gayatri Prajapati, that took place in jail. No one is safe anywhere in UP,” the former UP CM said.
(With ANI inputs)
