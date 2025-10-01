Karnataka: Police Launch Investigation After Blast At House In Hassan

Hassan: Police have launched an investigation after a blast took place at a house in Karnataka's Hassan on Tuesday. Police are looking to determine the exact cause of the blast.

Hassan, Superintendent of Police Mohammed Sujeetha told ANI that on September 29, a case was registered at Alur Police Station, within the limits of Alur taluk. Mohan Kumar filed the First Information Report following a blast reported at his house.

According to the complainant, Mohan Kumar, he, his son, his daughter-in-law, and his grandchildren were sitting at home around 8:30 last night "when a blast occurred near the washroom area" that adjoins the compound and the back of the house, as per the SP.

"As a result, the son and daughter-in-law suffered major burn injuries... Mohan Kumar and the grandchildren have survived with no injuries or only minor injuries," SP Sujeetha said.

"Currently, both injured Sudarshan and Kavya have been taken to Bangalore for treatment of their burn injuries, and they are reported to be in a critical condition... Sudarshan is an employee at Bosch, a subsidiary that deals in spare parts. Additionally, he works part-time as a carpenter," SP Sujeetha added.

According to his father, the complainant, he claimed that his son was "involved in some carpentry work that could have caused the blast", or a cylinder in the area might have "contributed" to the incident, SP Sujeeta said.

"We are not restricting our investigation to only the cylinder blast. We are also collecting other available samples at the site, including chemical components, metal items, and carpentry items made of metal present there, to determine the exact cause of the accident," SP Sujeetha added.

"Currently, we have an FSL team and scene of crime officers on-site who are examining the available components and collecting samples for further analysis. We also have a team from Bangalore, a specialist team, to determine what exactly caused the event and to identify any other components that need to be examined as samples to find the cause of the blast."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)