Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Expands U.S. Footprint With New Wisconsin Project, 12Th State In One Year



SuperCom has secured a new electronic monitoring project with a sheriff's department in Wisconsin, marking the company's 12th new U.S. state entry since August 2024.

The company has signed over 30 contracts and 11 reseller partnerships in the U.S. during the same period.

The project introduces a domestic violence prevention program and may expand into GPS tracking, as the company deploys its PureSecurity(TM) platform, offering modular GPS, RFID, and mobile solutions tailored to public safety needs. Research indicates electronic monitoring programs can reduce recidivism rates.

SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) , a global provider of secured e-Government, IoT, and cybersecurity solutions, has expanded into its 12th U.S. state through a new electronic monitoring (“EM”) project in Wisconsin. The company announced on September 17 that, in partnership with a Midwest service provider, it will deploy its PureSecurity(TM) EM technology for a sheriff's department program ( ).

The Wisconsin agency is launching a domestic violence prevention initiative using SuperCom's system, with plans to expand into GPS-based offender tracking. The selection followed a review of multiple technology providers, with SuperCom chosen for its precision, reliability, and...

