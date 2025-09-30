St. Augustine's Nights Of Lights Begins November 15, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) One of the world's most dazzling light displays returns to Florida's Historic Coast for the holiday season

St. Augustine, FL, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nation's Oldest City is set to glow bright with the 32nd Annual Nights of Lights , beginning November 15, 2025, and continuing nightly through January 11, 2026. Buildings, bridges, and trees, from their roots to their roofs, are illuminated with millions of lights, transforming the balmy Florida city into a winter wonderland.

Light-Up! Night, the official lighting ceremony takes place on November 15 at the Plaza de la Constitución and features music, performances, and the flipping of the switch, signaling the start of Nights of Lights.

Nights of Lights attracts visitors from across the globe, and there are plenty of ways to experience the illumination. For those who prefer to explore on their own, the Christmas tree in the Plaza, the Lightner Museum, and the Bridge of Lions are ideal spots for viewing and a selfie or two. For a stroll enhanced with history and local fun facts, join a guided walking tour with Spyglass Travel & Tours or Ancient City Tours' s.

Leave your car and hop on Old Town Trolley's Famous Nights of Lights Tour or Santa's Red Express Tours for a festive ride full of holiday songs and festive cheer. For a luxury experience, take one of St. Augustine Land & Sea Tours' well-appointed golf carts, with narration available in English or Spanish. Pink Culture Tours puts a cheeky spin on the festival with its A Barbie-Inspired Holiday Adventure , complete with hot pink carts and plenty of personality. Always a popular choice, The Tasting Tours combines food, drinks, and fun, offering both adult-only and family-friendly excursions with popular characters, including the Un-Merry Grinchmas Rides, Bah-Humbug Scrooge Ride, and Magical Ride with Santa.

St. Augustine has a whole fleet of boats that cruise the waters of the Matanzas River, taking in the lit shoreline. Sailors can cast off aboard the Schooner Freedom and St. Augustine Sailing for a peaceful sail to observe the beautiful light display. For guests who prefer motorized boats, Florida Water Tours , St. Augustine Scenic Cruise , St. Augustine Boat Tours , Adventure Boat Tours , Red Boat Tours , and St. Augustine Eco Tours all offer peaceful harbor cruises to see the lights.

New to the celebration is Ancient City Farmstead Christmas Experience . Guests can visit through the month of December to enjoy ice skating, a Rockefeller tree, reindeer games, and Santa's Grotto – guests can even pick out a tree to take home.

Stay on top of everything Nights of Lights, including a handy, soon-to-be-released app, at . Discover special lodging deals and offers here , and create an illuminating itinerary using the trip planner or the easy-to-use AI Assistant at .

