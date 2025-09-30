403
Qatar's Tamer Adds 100M Silver To 50M Gold At Asian Championships In India
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's swimmer Ali Tamer claimed the silver medal in the 100m freestyle at the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships, currently underway in Ahmedabad, India.
Tamer clocked 49.46 seconds to finish second behind China's Wang, who won gold in 49.19 seconds, while India's Srihari Natraj secured bronze with a time of 49.96 seconds.
Tamer had earlier captured the gold medal in the 50m freestyle. Meanwhile, teammate Mohamed Mahmoud also contributed to Qatar's medal tally with a bronze in the 50m breaststroke on Monday. Qatar's team at the championship features four swimmers: Tamer, Mohamed Mahmoud, Hamza Shaalan and Abdullah al-Ghamri Tamer 100m freestyle Asian Aquatics Championships
