'Mental Health A Fundamental Right'
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Mental health is a fundamental human right, HE the Minister of Public Health Mansoor bin Ebrahim bin Saad al-Mahmoud has stressed, and it must remain at the heart of the public policy and collective action.
“As a result of the complex interplay of genetic predispositions, social and environmental factors, economic hardship, humanitarian emergencies and the long-term effects of conflict, the need for effective and accessible mental health services is increasing worldwide,” he said.“This reflects our conviction that mental health is a fundamental human right, and it must remain at the heart of our public policy and collective action.”
HE al-Mahmoud said this after inaugurating the two-day Sixth Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit, held for the first time in the Middle East, at the opening session of the summit.
Held under the patronage of HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, the ceremony was attended by ministers, representatives of states, international and regional organisations concerned with mental health, as well as global experts and specialists.
HE al-Mahmoud stressed the importance of the summit, saying that it is an opportunity“to work together to advance mental health in all regions of the world, through a shared vision of a healthier and more inclusive future”.
“Qatar, under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, places great importance on public health as part of its commitment to ensuring the health and well-being of the population,” he stated.“We are intensifying efforts to safeguard the population's physical and mental health and have launched dedicated strategies and national frameworks to promote good mental well-being among the population, including the development of an integrated system that ensures access to appropriate care at the right time and in the right place.”
The minister noted that, as part of the“Health in All Policies” approach, Qatar has worked to integrate mental health across all sectors and society as a whole.
“We have also aligned our national efforts with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 3 on good health and well-being,” he said.
“At the international level, and through our country's active role in promoting security and stability worldwide, Qatar is committed to working with its international partners to prevent international crises, to address them when they arise, and to mitigate their impact,” HE al-Mahmoud continued.“Our country also supports long-term development policies to serve the population, with particular focus on those most in need of care.”
“The summit will strengthen our shared journey and mark a significant step forward that builds on the achievements of previous summits,” the minister stressed.“These summits have fostered international co-operation, forged effective partnerships, and underscored the urgent need to increase investment in mental health as a foundation of public health, social justice and sustainable development.”
In a recorded address, United Nations deputy secretary-general Amina Mohammed stated that the reality of mental health at the global level highlights the need for decisive action to improve mental health for all and to make it a fundamental pillar of universal health coverage.
She emphasised the importance of investment, innovation and digital solutions, while affirming that mental health is a universal human right and a shared responsibility.
In a recorded message, World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus affirmed that the issues under discussion at the summit reflect many of the key challenges facing global mental health, including harnessing digital technology while preventing its negative impacts, and financing and scaling up effective mental health interventions, particularly during emergencies and humanitarian crises.
The WHO chief emphasised that the summit provides an important platform for moving these commitments forward by advancing concrete solutions, identifying investment priorities and enhancing international collaboration, adding:“There is no health without mental health.”
The Ministerial Mental Health Summit features a rich programme of sessions and events, including two panel discussions, six workshops and several accompanying activities.
Officials, policymakers and specialists will discuss pressing mental health issues in order to develop strategies at the global level.
The summit brings together 64 local and international speakers
