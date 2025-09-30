Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
People's Republic Of China National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of China on the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China on October 1.

The United States wishes the people of China health, happiness, prosperity, and peace in the year ahead.

