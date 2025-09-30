Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tuvalu National Day

2025-09-30 11:00:35

On behalf of the United States of America, I offer my best wishes to the people of Tuvalu on their Independence Day.

Our Treaty of Friendship signed in 1979 created a foundation for our close and continuing relationship. We are grateful for Tuvalu’s partnership and shared commitment to prosperity and security in the Indo-Pacific.

I wish all Tuvaluans a joyous celebration of your national day.

