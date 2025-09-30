Palau National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Palau as you celebrate 31 years of independence.

The United States and Palau have worked together to ensure prosperity, peace, and security in the Indo-Pacific. Our decades-long partnership has been instrumental in managing regional and maritime security, while advancing economic development. Together, we have built a foundation of mutual respect and cooperation that will continue to grow in the years to come.

The United States appreciates Palau’s regional leadership and commitment to our shared priorities, and we look forward to continuing our long friendship.

I extend my best wishes to all Palauans on this important day.