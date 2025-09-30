CARICOM Caucus Of Ambassadors In Support Of The Adoption Of The UN Security Council Resolution For A UN Support Office And Gang Suppression Force (GSF) In Haiti

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By CARICOM Secretariat

USA / GUYANA – Introduction: I have the honour to deliver this statement on behalf of the 14 member states of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

CARICOM applauds the resounding support of world leaders for the urgent and united action towards the restoration of peace and stability in Haiti, echoed throughout the recently concluded General Debate of the 80th session of the General Assembly. These critical objectives can only be achieved if security is restored in Haiti.

In that regard, we wholeheartedly welcome the Security Council's adoption today of this Resolution as a fundamental step that responds to the urgency of the security situation in Haiti. And we thank the co penholders for their leadership.

CARICOM in particular welcomes the timely transition of the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission to a Gang Suppression Force (GSF) with a UN-authorized mandate to bring an immediate end to violence and to restore public safety in Haiti.

Furthermore, CARICOM endorses the establishment of a UN Support Office in Haiti to provide the necessary logistical and administrative support for this robust Force. Finally, we underscore the need to ensure sustainable, predictable resourcing of the Gang Suppression Force by all international partners. And we also renew our call for the urgent capitalisation of the 2025 humanitarian needs and response plan for Haiti.

Only through urgent, collective action in the security domain, in support of Haiti, can the scourge of gang violence be arrested. This is a critical first step towards creating favourable conditions for elections, sustained delivery of humanitarian support and relief, the rebuilding of institutions and the laying of the foundation for the long-term economic development of Haiti.

In closing, CARICOM reaffirms its solidarity with Haiti as well as our openness and willingness to work with all members of the Security Council to provide the necessary support for the Haitian people, and we look to the wider international community to step up its support boldly and with resolve to end the violence and suffering that the people of Haiti have endured for too long.

