Earn Up To £2,400 Per Referral: Paartner Launches UK Open Beta

MENAFN - GetNews) Marketers invited to Join the Referral Revolution and turn their introductions into income and impact.

London, UK - 30 September, 2025 - Paartner, the UK based referral platform for marketers and agencies, has today launched its UK open beta following the successful closed beta. The platform gives marketers and agencies a simple new way to turn trusted introductions into measurable rewards.

With Paartner, members earn Fixed Referral Rewards from £900 to £2,400 for every successful referral that results in a signed contract with a listed vendor. Rewards can be taken as cash or donated to one of Paartner's charity partners: Marketing Skills Trust, Young Lives vs Cancer, and The Trussell Trust.

“Marketers are some of the best connected people in B2B,” said Rich Fitzmaurice, founder of Paartner.“Until now, the vast majority of those valuable introductions have gone unrecognised and unvalued despite their instrumental role in making business happen. Paartner fundamentally changes that by making sure marketers share in the value they create - or turn their rewards into meaningful impact through our charity partners.”

Tried and Trusted Vendors

Paartner's open beta launches with a curated network of vendors including Brand Pie, Champions, Durham Lane, Forty1, Groovy Gecko, HBM Advisory, Ice Blue Sky, IMG, Lead Forensics, Meridian West, Nesti, PowWow, Radish, Seedl, Sodali & Co, Webeo, Westgate Communications, and more. Only the best agencies and MarTech that the marketing community know, like and trust will be invited to join Paartner, ensuring members can make referrals with total confidence.

Vendors span categories such as brand and creative, content, PR and crisis communications, ABM, AI tools, data, client satisfaction, video streaming, events, and training.

Advisory Board and Strategic Guidance

Paartner is guided by a board of experienced marketing titans:



Shane Redding – B2B consultant, speaker, and trainer

Joel Harrison – Co-founder of B2B Marketing

Mark Choueke – Award-winning journalist and former editor of Marketing Week

Steve Kemish – CEO and veteran B2B marketer Scott Stockwell – Chair of DMA's B2B Council

How It Works

Paartner has taken away the pain of making referrals. No awkward conversations. No painful administration. Members see how they will be paid upfront, before they submit a referral. Members finally get paid for the referrals they make.

“Even during the pilot phase, Paartner proved the cream on the top of our sales pipeline,” said Morgan Edmondson, CEO of Nesti.“We received strong referrals we wouldn't have received otherwise, and they converted.”

Open Beta Highlights



Free to join for members

Fixed Referral Rewards from £900 to £2,400 per successful referral Members can take rewards as cash or have Paartner make a donation to its charity partners

Following its UK open beta, Paartner is already preparing to expand into the USA, bringing its Fixed Referral Rewards model to a wider global marketing community.

Join now at and start earning Fixed Referral Rewards today.

About Paartner

Paartner is the UK's first referral platform built by marketers, for marketers. It exists to celebrate the movers and shakers who introduce their peers to the agencies, service providers, and MarTech platforms that can truly help them. Paartner believes those connections should be enthusiastically encouraged and reliably rewarded - with guaranteed referral amounts shown upfront and paid directly to members when their introductions result in a signed contract. Every vendor on Paartner is tried and trusted by the marketing community, so members can refer with total confidence.

Media Enquiries

Paartner