IMA Grenada Celebrates Opening Of New Office, Ushering A New Era

In response to its growing profile and the increasing demands of the global investment migration industry, the Investment Migration Agency (IMA) Grenada has officially opened the doors to its new headquarters at the Galleria Mall in Grand Anse.

The opening ceremony brought together members of government, industry actors, and other stakeholders.

The move marks a pivotal step in the Agency's evolution, reflecting not only physical expansion but also an organisational shift to better accommodate the volume and caliber of stakeholders it serves. From international government officials to high-net-worth investors and global service providers, the Agency's daily operations significantly outgrew its previous facilities.

The need for a new space, according to IMA Grenada CEO Thomas Anthony, was driven by both practical and symbolic considerations.

“We now have an office space befitting of the work that we do and the contribution we make to the economy and nation building,” said Anthony.“This is not just an upgrade in location, it's a strategic response to the level of traffic we experience and the professional expectations of those we serve.”

Situated in one of Grenada's newest accessible commercial hubs, the new office offers a more professional, client-friendly environment, designed to meet international standards of service delivery. It features upgraded meeting spaces, enhanced security infrastructure, and a layout tailored to support both in-person and virtual engagements.

“IMA Grenada continues to grow from strength to strength,” said prime minister Mitchell.“The establishment of this new office, along with continued staff recruitment and institutional development, signals the Agency's growing importance within the broader landscape of public services delivered by the state of Grenada.”

The ceremony concluded with a symbolic ribbon-cutting by prime minister Mitchell and chairman of the Grenada Citizenship by Investment Committee, Richard Duncan, officially opening the office and ushering in what many described as a new era for the Agency.

