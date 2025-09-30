Scryb Grants Stock Options
Each Option is exercisable at a price of $0.12 for one common share of the Company (each a " Common Share ") for a period of five years from the date of grant and are being issued under the terms of the Company's Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan. The Options, and any Common Shares issued upon exercise of the Options, are subject to a four-month and one day resale restriction from the date of grant under applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ").
The aforementioned grant of Options resulted in certain directors and officers of the Company receiving an aggregate of 2,910,000 Stock Options. The Company has relied on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "), contained in section 5.5(b) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation.
About Scryb
Scryb invests in and actively supports a growing portfolio of innovative and high-upside ventures across the technology sector.
