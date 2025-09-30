403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Diplomat: Kuwait Committed To Working With Int'l Community To End Rohingya Crisis
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait reiterated Tuesday its firm commitment to working with the international community to end the Rohingya crisis and achieve a just, comprehensive and sustainable solution to help the "oppressed people" get their inalienable rights.
This came in a speech delivered by the Second Secretary of Kuwait's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, Wafa Al-Mulla, at the High-Level Meeting on the Situation of Rohingya Muslims and Other Minorities in Myanmar at the UN General Assembly.
Al-Mulla said that the ethnic cleansing, systematic mass displacement, and deprivation of basic human rights experienced by the Rohingya Muslims constitute "a complete crime against humanity."
The Kuwaiti diplomat noted that these policies have led to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people, who are now crowded into camps that lack the most basic necessities for a dignified life.
Furthermore, violations continue unabated inside Myanmar in a situation that raises serious concerns about the stability of the region and the future of peaceful coexistence there, she regretted.
Al-Mulla expressed Kuwait's "unequivocal" condemnation of all violations committed against Rohingya Muslims and other minorities and demanded their immediate and unconditional cessation in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and relevant international laws.
She stressed the need to ensure safe and unhindered access for humanitarian aid to all those affected within Myanmar, as well as the Rohingya's right to return to their homes voluntarily, safely, and with dignity, and to be granted their full civil and political rights without discrimination.
Al-Mulla also expressed grave concern about the escalation of hate speech and incitement to violence and the destruction of villages and homes. She underlined the importance of accountability for perpetrators of those crimes.
She called for increased support for host countries, foremost among them Bangladesh, which is bearing a burden beyond its capacity on behalf of the international community.
Al-Mulla warned that the continuation of this tragedy without a radical solution would shake the foundations of the international system based on justice, dignity, and equality among peoples.
"There can be no justice or peace without the Rohingya Muslims obtaining their full rights and returning to their homes in safety and dignity," she stressed.
Al-Mulla praised, on behalf of her country, the success of this important meeting, "which is being held at a time when the international community is facing a serious moral and humanitarian test".
She thanked the Chairman of the Council of Advisors of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, for his tireless efforts, which resulted in the convening of this meeting with broad support from various regional groups. (end)
ast
This came in a speech delivered by the Second Secretary of Kuwait's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, Wafa Al-Mulla, at the High-Level Meeting on the Situation of Rohingya Muslims and Other Minorities in Myanmar at the UN General Assembly.
Al-Mulla said that the ethnic cleansing, systematic mass displacement, and deprivation of basic human rights experienced by the Rohingya Muslims constitute "a complete crime against humanity."
The Kuwaiti diplomat noted that these policies have led to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people, who are now crowded into camps that lack the most basic necessities for a dignified life.
Furthermore, violations continue unabated inside Myanmar in a situation that raises serious concerns about the stability of the region and the future of peaceful coexistence there, she regretted.
Al-Mulla expressed Kuwait's "unequivocal" condemnation of all violations committed against Rohingya Muslims and other minorities and demanded their immediate and unconditional cessation in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and relevant international laws.
She stressed the need to ensure safe and unhindered access for humanitarian aid to all those affected within Myanmar, as well as the Rohingya's right to return to their homes voluntarily, safely, and with dignity, and to be granted their full civil and political rights without discrimination.
Al-Mulla also expressed grave concern about the escalation of hate speech and incitement to violence and the destruction of villages and homes. She underlined the importance of accountability for perpetrators of those crimes.
She called for increased support for host countries, foremost among them Bangladesh, which is bearing a burden beyond its capacity on behalf of the international community.
Al-Mulla warned that the continuation of this tragedy without a radical solution would shake the foundations of the international system based on justice, dignity, and equality among peoples.
"There can be no justice or peace without the Rohingya Muslims obtaining their full rights and returning to their homes in safety and dignity," she stressed.
Al-Mulla praised, on behalf of her country, the success of this important meeting, "which is being held at a time when the international community is facing a serious moral and humanitarian test".
She thanked the Chairman of the Council of Advisors of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, for his tireless efforts, which resulted in the convening of this meeting with broad support from various regional groups. (end)
ast
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Returns October 67 With Exclusive Prize Draw Including Jetour X70 FL
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Schoenherr Opens London Liaison Office As Gateway To Central Eastern Europe
- Falcon Finance Sets Community Sale Record On Buidlpad With $113M $FF Token Commitment
CommentsNo comment